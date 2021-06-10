After the vaccination priority for adults was lifted on June 7th, the Stiko recommendation for children has now fallen. However, it does not affect all children and young people.

Berlin – The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) did not make a general vaccination recommendation for healthy children and adolescents from 12 years of age during the pandemic. However, she recommends vaccinations against the coronavirus for 12 to 17-year-olds with certain pre-existing conditions, as the latest bulletin from the Robert Koch Institute revealed on Thursday.

More information soon.