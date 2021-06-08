ofLisa Klein shut down

The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) would like to publish the vaccination recommendation for corona vaccines for children from the age of twelve on Thursday (June 10).

Update from June 7th: The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) has reserved a recommendation for vaccination in children, such as * echo24.de reported. That will change on Thursday – on June 10th, the STIKO’s vaccination recommendation on the subject of children is to be published. The new version will then appear in the so-called Epidemiological Bulletin of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said an RKI spokeswoman at the request of the German Press Agency (dpa).

It is expected that the panel of experts will not make a general vaccination recommendation for all children due to a lack of sufficient data, but will initially plan the vaccine primarily for children who have previously been ill. A draft for the STIKO decision was sent to the federal states and specialist societies on Friday. These can introduce changes before the STIKO takes the decision.

Corona vaccination for children: Recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission is still pending

Pediatricians in private practice have been immunizing young patients from the age of 16 for weeks, primarily the particularly vulnerable young people with previous illnesses, said a spokeswoman for the professional association of paediatricians. Since the Standing Vaccination Commission has not yet given a general vaccination recommendation for groups aged twelve and over, there is a great need for individual advice in the practices. In addition, there is no vaccine.

Both could change soon: the first through the recommendation of the STIKO and the second through the possible one Approval of the Corona vaccine from Moderna for children from the age of twelve* – the manufacturer has already submitted an application to the EMA. Immunization with the Biontech vaccine has also been permitted for children from the age of twelve since Monday (June 7th). One problem, however, is that Biontech is currently heavily rationed for first vaccinations – approval of Moderna for children could help.

Even if the prioritization for all age groups has officially been lifted, according to the association spokeswoman, pediatricians will initially continue to vaccinate their vulnerable patients, for example with Down’s syndrome or heart and lung diseases.

Children and corona vaccination: recommendation of the vaccination commission (STIKO)?

First report from May 26th: Given falling corona numbers* and numerous relaxations in various areas, there are more and more demands for a return to face-to-face teaching in schools. The infection process could even allow this before the summer holidays – this makes long-term concepts and measures all the more important. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) reaffirmed the plans for a vaccination offer for children from the age of twelve in the event of a vaccine approval for children, such as * echo24.de reported.

According to the German Press Agency (dpa), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would like to promptly, possibly even in May, on the recommendation for Approval of the Biontech vaccine from the age of twelve* decide. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) reserves its own clarifications for a possible vaccination recommendation.

Corona vaccination for children from the age of twelve? For the time being, STIKO is not making a recommendation

STIKO chairman Thomas Mertens said on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday that of course the right to education, normal participation in life and friends are very important things for children. “But the question that needs to be answered is whether vaccination is really the only and the right way to achieve this. We mustn’t forget that no sweets are distributed during the vaccination, but a medical procedure is carried out after all. ”The top priority must be the well-being of the children.

According to Spahn, the discussion about the benefits and risks of vaccines is also important in relation to the respective age group. “Covid-19 is a higher risk for someone who is 80 than for someone who is 18,” said the minister in Bernburg in Saxony-Anhalt. At the same time, however, there is also serious long-term effects* in younger infected people.

The Federal Minister of Health also receives a lot of mail from parents with children with previous illnesses who are longingly waiting for a vaccination. “If we want to have this virus well under control, in Germany and Europe, then I will campaign for as many as possible to be vaccinated.”

Corona vaccination for children from the age of twelve? Germany plans to offer vaccinations by the end of August

The federal and state health ministers are striving to offer children and adolescents from the age of twelve a vaccination offer by the end of August – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers also want to discuss implementation this Thursday. The manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer has already applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval of its preparation from the age of twelve.

We assume that there can be approval in the next few days, this week or next,

The manufacturer Moderna also announced that it would apply for approval for its vaccine from the age of twelve. The SPD parliamentary group vice Katja Mast advocated that older children and adolescents should be offered a vaccination before the end of the summer vacation. “This is the only way to ensure a minimum of normalcy for the time afterwards for children, young people and their families who have carried this country through the crisis.” She appealed to the federal states to prepare children’s vaccinations well logistically.

According to clinical study by Biontech in the age group from twelve to 15 years* The corona vaccine has shown 100 percent effectiveness. The vaccination was well tolerated by the young people. The side effects would have corresponded to those in the age group from 16 to 25 years, the companies Biontech and Pfizer said in mid-April. In the USA, Biontech’s corona vaccine is already approved for children aged 12 and over. Another study for younger children and babies aged six months and over is already underway. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Julian Stratenschulte