Maybrit Illner calculated under the heading “Summer will be good – will the corona policy be better?” With the corona policy. Karl Lauterbach expresses criticism of vaccination plans.

Berlin – “Afterwards you are always smarter”, is a popular saying. The motto could also apply to Maybrit Illner’s talk on ZDF. The moderator put an analysis of the German corona policy on the program – but pretends to her group that she would like a “look back without anger”.

First of all, family doctor Birgid Puhl reports from a vaccination center in Hamburg – and describes the rush: “We have a list, there are around 2000 patients on it. If we wanted to call them through, we would bind a doctor for four weeks. ”Prioritization – as originally planned – is no longer possible. It is now freely decided on site. The vaccine shortage is still noticeable today, adds Puhl. Even today it is still not at the point “where I can vaccinate as much as I want and as I need to”.

With regard to the digital vaccination card that Health Minister Jens Spahn recently presented, the family doctor complains about a lack of communication. So far, nobody knows how it works. Puhl: “A great thing, but I would like to know where I can get my QR code so that I can generate it. None of my colleagues can do that. “

Chancellery chief Helge Braun sees it differently. In the course of the talk, he praised the Corona warning app about the green clover: “You now have the vaccination certificate, the ability to display rapid tests. Data protection-compliant warnings at events. Networked with the apps of many European countries ”. His conclusion: “There is nothing like it in the world.”

“Maybrit illner” – these guests discussed with:

Helge Braun (CDU) – Chancellery Minister

Chancellery Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – Member of the Bundestag

Member of the Bundestag Prof. Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit – Virologist at the Bernhard Nocht Institute at the University of Hamburg

Virologist at the Bernhard Nocht Institute at the University of Hamburg Dr. Birgid Puhl – Family doctor, partly in a vaccination center in Hamburg

– Family doctor, partly in a vaccination center in Hamburg Robin Alexander – Deputy Editor-in-Chief “Die Welt”

Deputy Editor-in-Chief “Die Welt” Diana Zimmermann – Head of the ZDF Studio, London

Corona vaccinations: Lauterbach wants to present three important points – Illner two are enough

The next current point of contention is the question of vaccinations for children and adolescents. Virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit supports the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko): “Vaccinations must not be a requirement for school attendance”.

But then Karl Lauterbach promptly interrupts him: “Not for the participation of the children!” He says firmly and with an eye on the school staff. Lauterbach wants to put three points on the table for his argumentation – “two would be enough”, Illner objected, slightly amused, in the direction of the talk show guest who was happy to communicate. But Lauterbach negotiates with a smug undertone: “If I speak faster, can I name all three?” And finally counts: Long-term damage could only show up in a year and a half – if you think it through to the end, it means that it will affect the whole Time will not give vaccinations. In addition, the likelihood of late vaccine damage is rare.

Lauterbach is based on studies and boldly formulates: “What we don’t see now, we won’t see later either.” In contrast, however, we already know of a danger to children, for example from the British mutant. Lauterbach: “One percent of the sick children in England would have to go to hospital.” So it is wrong to see vaccinating children only as protection of the community – the children themselves would also benefit, Lauterbach said.

Schmidt-Chanasit is conciliatory towards the end and makes it clear: “We have all always united – even with different assessments of the data situation – that we wanted to keep this infection rate as low as possible. The goal was not the question, “it was always about the way,” said the Hamburg virologist. It was also always clear that “this path must suit Germany” – the Taiwanese or Swedish path could not have been adopted “one-to-one”.

Merkel’s head of the chancellery at “maybrit illner” on the corona policy: “got through relatively well”

Illner gets down to business and now asks Braun: “In your eyes, was the Corona policy a success?” He thinks: “We got through relatively well in a European comparison”. “Many other countries had incidences of over 1000 and, accordingly, a significantly higher mortality rate than we do.”

Braun emphasizes that the contact restrictions “always supported the population well” and contradicts the thesis that the GroKo “nothing came up except lockdown”. The vulnerable groups were protected, for example, with great efforts by the Bundeswehr. But the hope that the young population would have adhered to contact restrictions without conditions would simply not have worked, says Braun.

Corona policy at “Illner” in the criticism: “When war breaks out …”

Lauterbach objects that “the death toll could have been reduced even further” if the factories had been tested. But it did not come to that. “The health authorities and the Robert Koch Institute feared that positive tests would not be reported.” Lauterbach reports that politicians “distrust the population”. There it said: “People test themselves, do not go into quarantine, and nothing is reported.”

Also world-Journalist Robin Alexander attests that federal policy is “not a good state organization.” Corona has shown deficiencies in digitization and enforcement. But those were problems, according to Alexander, “that we already had there, that we didn’t really want to admit”. For the next pandemic, he would like the federal government to have clear decision-making authority – and for this he gets a nod of approval from Braun.

“When war breaks out, there is the case that the federal government can decide across many borders,” Alexander explains his point of view. “Such a pandemic situation should be dealt with in a similar way.”

Conclusion of the “maybrit illner” talk

The mood boiled high last year: insults, arguments, bankruptcies, outbreaks of violence. This testified to the pressures in society that went beyond the health threats of the pandemic. The current round at Maybrit Illner left this issue out. It was – like the many months again – about questions of detail. Very scientific, very virological. And very chatting instead of critically discussing.