ofPatrick Huljina shut down

A general Stiko recommendation for corona vaccination for children is considered unlikely. There should be an exception for certain groups.

Berlin – “There is no general recommendation from the Stiko to be expected for all healthy children,” said Thomas Mertens, the chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), last Friday (June 4th) in ZDF– “Morning Magazine”. The data available to be able to weigh the risk of Covid 19 disease in children against the possible risk of a corona vaccination is not yet sufficient.

Also last Friday, Mertens announced that a draft resolution by Stiko on child vaccinations against the coronavirus * had been sent to countries and specialist societies. In a so-called comment procedure, the addressees can still submit comments and objections. On Thursday (June 10th) the commission will finally publish the supplemented vaccination recommendation. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, where Stiko is located, on Monday (June 7th).

Corona vaccination: Stiko recommendation probably only for children with previous illnesses

It is expected that a corona vaccination * is only recommended for children aged twelve and over if they have previous illnesses. The online portal Business InsiderAccording to the Stiko draft resolution, it quotes: “Due to an assumed increased risk of a severe course of Covid-19 disease * in children and adolescents with previous illnesses, the Stiko recommends this group to be vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty (BioNTech / Pfizer). “The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung confirmed the message.

On Thursday, Stiko wants to publish its recommendation on corona vaccinations for children. (Symbol image) © Photo booth / K. Schmitt / imago-images

Like next Business Insider also the Daily mirror reports, the Stiko should therefore recommend a corona vaccination for children with the following previous illnesses:

Obesity / obesity (BMI> 30kg / m2)

congenital or acquired immunodeficiency or relevant immunosuppression

severe cyanosis / blue rash (saturation at rest

severe heart failure

severe pulmonary hypertension / increased blood pressure in the pulmonary artery

chronic lung disease with persistent impairment of lung function

chronic renal failure

chronic neurological or neuromuscular diseases

malignant tumor diseases

Trisomy 21

syndromic diseases with severe impairment

In addition, according to the draft resolution, a corona vaccination * should be recommended for children from the age of twelve if there are “relatives or other contact persons at high risk for a severe course of Covid 19 who cannot be vaccinated themselves or for whom there is a justified cause There is a suspicion of insufficient protection after vaccination. ”In addition, after medical information and“ risk acceptance by the child or adolescent or the guardian ”, a corona vaccination with the active ingredient from Biontech * should be possible.

Corona vaccination in Germany: Prioritization canceled – 18.2 million fully vaccinated

On Monday, the prioritization of corona vaccinations in Germany no longer applies. Anyone who wants can now try to make an appointment. Even children from the age of twelve can theoretically get vaccination appointments after the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). With the US manufacturer Moderna *, a second company applied for EU approval of its corona vaccine for children and adolescents on Monday.

According to the figures on the vaccination dashboard from the Federal Ministry of Health and the RKI, 46 percent of the population in Germany have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once. According to this, 18.2 million people (21.9 percent) are already fully vaccinated. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Fotostand / K. Schmitt via www.imago-images.de