No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Corona restrictions Restaurant restrictions eased in Helsinki, see ISTV’s live broadcast from the city

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

City|Corona restrictions

Ilta-Sanomat’s journalist and photographer tours the terraces and interviews people. There may be interruptions in the transmission during transitions.

IN NEW COUNTRY restaurants are already allowed to drink alcohol until 10pm on Friday and close their doors an hour later.

The government passed a decision to ease restaurant restrictions on Friday morning at an extraordinary government plenary session. The new restrictions took effect at 6 p.m.

Restaurants will no longer be divided into food restaurants and other restaurants during opening hours, and the so-called ban on dancing and singing will end.

Due to the coronavirus situation, food restaurants were only allowed to drink alcohol until 8 pm on Thursday and other restaurants until 6 pm. The doors had to be closed an hour later.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Ghost in the Shell Director to Direct New Lord of the Rings Movie | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.