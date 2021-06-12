After the leaders of the seven major industrialized countries met again on Friday after an interruption of nearly two years due to the Covid-12 pandemic, their summit on Saturday entered the heart of the research topics, especially the prevention of health crises and the defense of a multilateral approach.

The opening of the summit on Friday in the coastal region of Carbis Bay in England allowed the heads of state and government of Germany, France, Italy, Britain, the United States, Canada and Japan to meet face to face again for the first time in nearly two years.

During the traditional group photo and at a reception that brought them together with Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Crown Prince Charles and his son Prince William, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries were able on Friday to resume their contacts in presence this time. They welcomed newcomers like US President Joe Biden.

The agenda for Saturday, the second day of the summit, which continues until Sunday, is heavy. Joint working sessions and bilateral meetings will follow at a rapid pace for the leaders of the Group of Seven, who will be joined by their counterparts from South Korea, South Africa and Australia, as well as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

As for the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will be hypothetical given the serious health situation in his country.

The response to the pandemic remains one of the most important issues for discussion, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Friday at the opening of the summit the “wonderful opportunity” available to “build back better and more justly”.

After promising to donate vaccines to poor countries to stem the epidemic more quickly, leaders are seeking ways to avoid a new crisis like this one that has killed 3.7 million people worldwide.

The G7 will sign the “Carbis Bay Declaration” presented by the British government as “historic” and containing a series of commitments to prevent a new health disaster.

It includes reducing lead times for developing vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, strengthening health oversight, and initiating a reform of the World Health Organization to strengthen it.

“I am proud that the world’s major democracies are united today for the first time to ensure that we are not unprepared” for a widespread health crisis, said Boris Johnson.

The debate may also include the issue of suspending patents for vaccines, a thorny topic, in order to speed up their production. The United States and France support this, while Germany opposes it.

Diplomacy will also dominate Saturday’s talks, with the issue of multilateral defense and basic international policy issues that will devote much space to China and Russia.

The protectionist tendencies of some countries in the face of the pandemic and the tension related to supply networks represented by the global shortage of semiconductors, raise the concern of the G7 countries.

The British Prime Minister will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Leaders of the Congregation of Seven meet in the evening over a beachside barbecue in Cornwell.