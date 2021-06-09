ofPatrick Mayer shut down

In the mask affair about allegedly inferior FFP2 face masks, Jens Spahn (CDU) comes under great pressure in the corona crisis – especially from the SPD.

Corona mask affair around Jens Spahn (CDU *): The Federal Minister of Health is under great pressure.

The Federal Minister of Health is under great pressure. Hubertus Heil (SPD) attacked the Federal Ministry of Health * and Spahn sharp.

the Federal Ministry of Health * and Spahn sharp. This News ticker on the FFP2 mask * affair is updated regularly.

Update from June 9th, 1:40 p.m.: In the FFP2 mask affair in the Corona crisis, the Federal Ministry of Health, which is responsible for the CDU, vehemently defends itself against sharp allegations by the coalition partner SPD.

The “CPI masks are by no means inhuman”, explained Hanno Kautz, spokesman for the ministry, and said that “150 million CPI masks are in the national reserve”. The SPD had recently criticized repeatedly that said face masks originating from China are allegedly inferior. Because these would not meet required safety standards and test procedures. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had rejected the allegations.

FFP2 mask affair in Germany: Corona dispute between SPD and CDU intensifies

First report from June 9th: Munich / Berlin – The dispute between the coalition partners of the GroKo in the federal government is getting more violent: Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD *) has made the most serious allegations against cabinet colleague Jens Spahn (CDU) and his Ministry of Health in the FFP2 mask affair. And that at the public press conference on the Corona economic aid in Germany.

Specifically: According to Heil, the Spahn Ministry has asked the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, which is subordinate to it, three times to distribute inferior face masks to “people with disabilities” among others in the coronavirus pandemic *. “It’s about the matter to me: the fact is that, as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, I campaigned for us to equip particularly vulnerable groups in society with good masks,” Heil explained to the PK in Berlin.

FFP2 mask affair in Germany: Heaviest allegations by Hubertus Heil against Jens Spahn

On the other hand, there was an “attempt by the Federal Ministry of Health” to “convince us that masks that are not of high quality will be distributed to these groups”. Even more: According to Heil, the said attempt by the Ministry of Health “I think it was three times”. Looking at Spahn, he said that it was about “answering questions truthfully. If there is a call for clarification, there is an opportunity to do so ”. Does he accuse Spahn of not telling the truth in public?

In his opinion, a responsible minister must report “truthfully”, Heil affirmed in the direction of Spahn, “but there are certain opinions about this”. He will continue to work to ensure that “these groups are also provided with quality masks,” said the 48-year-old from Lower Saxony, referring to a report by mirror.

FFP2 mask affair in Germany: SPD sharply criticizes the Federal Ministry of Health and Jens Spahn

The news magazine recently reported that the Federal Ministry of Health had tried to give inferior FFP2 masks to Hartz IV recipients, people with disabilities or the homeless in the Corona crisis *. The 41-year-old Spahn had vehemently denied this report, Chancellor Angela Merkel * and CDU party leader Armin Laschet * stood behind their party colleagues.

Track all developments on the FFP2 mask affair and the coalition dispute between the SPD and CDU here in the news ticker. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA