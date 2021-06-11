The outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic has decreased for the sixth consecutive week in the world, with the exception of one region, according to a database based on official statistics.

The data, compiled by the “Agence France Presse” news agency, showed that infections with the emerging coronavirus on the African continent recorded a sharp increase. Here are the most prominent weekly developments in Africa:

– About 391,000 daily injuries:

With 390,800 daily injuries recorded in the world this week, the index recorded a new decline (-16% compared to last week), according to a toll prepared by Agence France-Presse until yesterday, Thursday. The epidemic slowed significantly in Asia (-26%) and Europe (-18%) ), Oceania (-15%), the United States/Canada (-14%), the Middle East (-9%), and Latin America/Caribbean (-8%).

However, it made significant progress in Africa (+28%), the only region where the outbreak increased this week. Three-quarters of the new infections were recorded in five countries, including South Africa – which “technically” entered a third epidemic wave, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases – Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

– By countries:

Zambia is the country where the epidemic recorded the largest acceleration this week (+147%, 1,200 new infections per day), and it is among the countries that recorded at least a thousand new infections per day during the past week.

Germany (-44%, 2400) records the strongest weekly decline in the epidemic, followed by Canada (-39%, 1600) and France (-39%, 5100), which started a new phase of easing isolation measures on Wednesday.

– deaths:

India continues to lead the countries with the highest death rates from the epidemic (3,100 deaths per day this week), followed by Brazil (1,800), which is preparing to host the “Copa America” ​​soccer tournament, as of Sunday, despite strong popular reservations, and Argentina (580). Globally, the number of daily deaths decreased this week (10,145 per day, -9%).

Vaccines:

Globally, 29.5 doses were given per 100 people. However, this number masks strong discrepancies: 2.9 doses per 100 people in Africa compared to 90.4 in the United States/Canada and 52.2 in Europe. It is followed by Asia (28.9), Latin America/Caribbean (28.9), the Middle East (21.2), and Oceania (16.1).

In exchange for intensifying calls for solidarity, the leaders of the Group of Seven, meeting in the United Kingdom, are expected to agree to provide “at least one billion doses” to poor countries and increase production capacities with the goal of “ending the epidemic in 2022,” according to London.