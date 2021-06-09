ofKai Hartwig shut down

Scientists have studied the reactions to corona vaccinations in older and younger patients. A different course was revealed.

Berlin – Most of the residents of old people’s and nursing homes in Germany are now fully vaccinated against the corona virus. Nevertheless, corona outbreaks are still registered in such facilities. Now researchers at the Berlin Charité have found an explanation why this can also occur after two vaccinations.

In the medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases the scientists from the capital published two studies. These show that the immune system of old people reacts less efficiently to the corona vaccination than is the case with younger people.

The Charité researchers are therefore convinced that the immunization of nursing staff and visitors to old people’s and nursing homes is of fundamental importance. In addition, appropriate hygiene measures and corona tests are of great importance. In a further step, elderly people have to be vaccinated at a later point in time. This could improve the existing vaccination protection.

Corona vaccination in the elderly: Mild course of the disease, but sometimes less effective

The Charité scientists obtained the result of their studies from investigating a corona outbreak that occurred in a Berlin care facility in February. At that time, eleven unvaccinated nurses as well as around 20 home residents were infected with the corona virus. 16 of the home residents had previously been fully vaccinated with the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer. The four unvaccinated had to be treated in a hospital.

Only a third of the vaccinated patients had symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Two people who had been vaccinated had died. According to the Charité’s findings, however, they presumably did not die causally from Corona.

“On the one hand, we can see from this outbreak that the vaccination protected the residents of the nursing home as a whole, because their disease progression was much milder,” explained Victor Corman. The deputy head of the consulting laboratory for coronaviruses at the Institute of Virology added: “At the same time, the accumulation of infections makes it clear that the high effectiveness of the vaccination in old people is sometimes not fully effective.”

Corona vaccination: Significantly more antibodies in younger people after the first dose

After the first scientific survey, the research team compared the immune reaction of different age groups after the vaccination using a second study. On the one hand, it was recorded how over 70-year-old patients in a family doctor’s practice react to the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer. Charité employees with an average age of 34 were subjected to the same process. She also got the Biontech / Pfizer serum.

Through blood analyzes, antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 were found in around 87 percent of the younger ones just three weeks after the first vaccination dose. In contrast, these only occurred in around 31 percent of the older study participants. One month after the second dose the picture was more balanced. 99 percent of the young people vaccinated had specific antibodies in their blood. In the case of the older subjects, it was just under 91 percent.

Another result of the investigation is the finding that the antibodies develop more slowly in the elderly. In addition, the T cell response, which is important for the immune reaction, turned out to be weaker in them. “Our study shows that in older people the immune response is significantly delayed after vaccination and does not reach the level of young vaccinees”, analyzed Leif Erik Sander, the vaccine researcher at the Medical Clinic with a focus on infectious diseases and pulmonology. (kh)