ofMartina Lippl shut down

The number of corona cases in Germany continues to decline. The 7-day incidence is just under 20. All information in the news ticker.

The 7-day incidence on Thursday (June 10) is below 20. This is reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Two circles have an incidence of 0.0. Including a former corona hotspot.

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Munich – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 3187 new corona infections on Thursday morning. For comparison: a week ago, 1,453 more corona cases were reported by the health authorities. 94 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. A week ago there were 166 dead.

Corona in Germany: Nationwide 7-day incidence drops to 19.3

The 7-day incidence nationwide is 19.3 (previous day: 20.8; previous week: 34.1). The nationwide 7-day R-value is 0.74 according to the RKI situation report from Wednesday evening (previous day: 0.71). This means that 100 infected people infect 74 other people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

According to the RKI, 3,709,129 people in Germany have been infected with corona since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

89,585 people died with or from Corona.

The RKI gives the number of those who have recovered at 3,563,800. There are currently 3,200 active corona cases in Germany.

Germany: Two districts are “Corona-free”

Two circles are “Corona-free”! In the Tirschenreuth district (Bavaria) and Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), the 7-day incidence is currently 0.0.

None of the 412 districts in Germany identified by the RKI is above an incidence of 100. According to the Covid-19 dashboard, there are over 50 new infections per week per 100,000 inhabitants in 12 districts.

SK Zweibrücken – 73.1

SK Schweinfurt – 73

LK Unstrut-Hainich-Kreis – 62.6

LK Groß-Gerau – 62.4

LK Tuttlingen – 59.7

LK Lindau – 57.3

LK Donau-Ries – 55.3

LK Günzburg – 55.1

SK Ansbach – 55.0

LK Sonnenberg – 53.7

SK Hagen – 50.9

SK Pforzheim – 50.0

(ml / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA