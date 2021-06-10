Updated:
The number of corona cases in Germany continues to decline. The 7-day incidence is just under 20. All information in the news ticker.
- The 7-day incidence on Thursday (June 10) is below 20. This is reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).
- Two circles have an incidence of 0.0. Including a former corona hotspot.
Munich – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 3187 new corona infections on Thursday morning. For comparison: a week ago, 1,453 more corona cases were reported by the health authorities. 94 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. A week ago there were 166 dead.
Corona in Germany: Nationwide 7-day incidence drops to 19.3
The 7-day incidence nationwide is 19.3 (previous day: 20.8; previous week: 34.1). The nationwide 7-day R-value is 0.74 according to the RKI situation report from Wednesday evening (previous day: 0.71). This means that 100 infected people infect 74 other people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.
- According to the RKI, 3,709,129 people in Germany have been infected with corona since the beginning of the corona pandemic.
- 89,585 people died with or from Corona.
- The RKI gives the number of those who have recovered at 3,563,800. There are currently 3,200 active corona cases in Germany.
Germany: Two districts are “Corona-free”
Two circles are “Corona-free”! In the Tirschenreuth district (Bavaria) and Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania), the 7-day incidence is currently 0.0.
None of the 412 districts in Germany identified by the RKI is above an incidence of 100. According to the Covid-19 dashboard, there are over 50 new infections per week per 100,000 inhabitants in 12 districts.
- SK Zweibrücken – 73.1
- SK Schweinfurt – 73
- LK Unstrut-Hainich-Kreis – 62.6
- LK Groß-Gerau – 62.4
- LK Tuttlingen – 59.7
- LK Lindau – 57.3
- LK Donau-Ries – 55.3
- LK Günzburg – 55.1
- SK Ansbach – 55.0
- LK Sonnenberg – 53.7
- SK Hagen – 50.9
- SK Pforzheim – 50.0
