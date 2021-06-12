The corona situation in Germany is visibly easing. In five German districts, the 7-day incidence is currently 0. The news ticker.

Corona * in Germany: The 7-day incidence drops further to 18.3.

Five circles even have a value of 0 for the Corona * incidence.

Berlin – A Zero Incidence! The districts of Prignitz (Brandenburg), Tirschenreuth (Bavaria), Pirmasens (Rhineland-Palatinate), Plön and Neumünster (both Schlewsig-Holstein) can look forward to this Saturday. They are currently below the nationwide value of 18.3. In the numerical listing of the RKI * dashboard, they are at the bottom, in this case the first.

At 18.3, the nationwide 7-day incidence * of new corona infections also fell further (previous week: 26.3). On Saturday morning, the RKI reported 1911 new infections within one day, as well as another 129 deaths or with Covid-19 *. Last Saturday, almost 2,300 new infections were counted.

RKI reports new corona numbers for Germany: R value still below 1

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,713,480. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The total number of registered deaths rose to 89,816.

According to the RKI management report on Friday evening, the nationwide 7-day R-value was 0.83 (previous day: 0.79). If this value is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection rate subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona is also big on the agenda of the current G7 summit. The member states will continue their deliberations in Cornwall, England, this Saturday. On Friday it became known that a member of the advance delegation from Germany * had gone into isolation as a precaution after several corona cases became known in a hotel in St. Ives.

This had no effect on Angela Merkel * (CDU *) 's arrival. The Chancellor will discuss there with her colleagues from Great Britain, the USA, France, Italy, Japan and Canada up to and including Sunday. In addition to the consequences of the pandemic *, the topics are climate and species protection and the strengthening of democracy. (AFP / dpa / frs)