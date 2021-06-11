D.he health authorities in Germany reported 2440 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Friday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 3165 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Friday morning as 18.6 nationwide. The day before it was 19.3, the previous week it was 29.7.

According to the information, 102 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 86 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,711,569 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, since many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,569,000. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now 89,687.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.79 according to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening, and 0.74 the day before. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 79 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Paul Ehrlich Institute on vaccine side effects

The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) does not yet have a clear picture of a possible connection between very rare heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) and a corona vaccination, especially in young men aged 16 and over. In the past few weeks, “increasing reports of suspected myocarditis or perimyocarditis in connection with the administration of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines have been received,” according to a PEI safety report published on Thursday.

On the other hand, it does not indicate a risk signal in relation to all age groups if one relates the reported cases to the myocarditis rate that would be expected even without vaccination. Nevertheless, it is noticeable with the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer “that mainly younger people are affected, who, however, presumably do not make up the largest percentage of vaccinated group due to the vaccination prioritization.”

There is a lack of data to calculate “whether the number of reported cases of (peri) myocarditis in younger age groups is higher than would be expected statistically by chance in their age group”. The PEI and its EU sister authorities want to continue to investigate reports, it said.