For the first time in more than eight months, the RKI reported fewer than 1,000 new infections in Germany today. There are discussions about the end of the mask requirement. The news ticker.

The number of corona cases in Germany shows a clear downward trend. The nationwide incidence * is 16.6. (see first report)

The discussions about an end to the mask requirement in Germany are gaining momentum (see update from June 14th, 3:10 p.m.).

CoVPass: Pharmacies are now issuing a digital vaccination pass (see update from June 14th, 8:07 a.m.). The pharmacists’ association is satisfied (see update from June 14th, 6:08 pm).

Update from June 14th, 6:08 pm: The nationwide start of the issue of the digital vaccination pass in pharmacies was mixed in parts (see also update from June 14th, 12:16 p.m.). Nevertheless, the German Pharmacists Association (DAV) spoke of a successful premiere day. “The digital vaccination certificate in pharmacies started successfully today”, DAV chairman Thomas Dittrich was quoted in a press release. “More than 13,000 pharmacies have decided at short notice to offer this service. That is more than two thirds of all pharmacies. By 11.00 a.m. today, 140,000 certificates had already been issued. “

Update from June 14, 4:42 p.m .: Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) was also open to relaxing the mask requirement in view of the more relaxed Corona situation. “Outside I think that we can trust each other very quickly now,” he said in the ARD– “Lunch magazine”. However, Müller urged caution when traveling, in local public transport and in closed rooms.

Left leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow called it “completely wrong” to debate a general lifting of the mask requirement. It is “urgently necessary that wherever many people meet, be it when shopping, when traveling by train, or possibly also in schools, we continue to make use of compulsory masks,” says Hennig-Wellsow. The Association of Towns and Municipalities also warned of a premature end to the mask requirement. “The abolition of the mask requirement must be the last step in a series of easing measures,” said association boss Gerd Landsberg the Handelsblatt.

Corona in Germany: Debate on the end of the mask requirement is picking up speed

Update from June 14th, 3:10 p.m .: The discussions about an end to the mask requirement in Germany are gaining momentum. Spahn and Lauterbach have spoken out in favor of a gradual easing (see update from June 14, 9:52 a.m.). FDP leader Christian Lindner called for the restrictions on freedom to be lifted via Twitter, where the situation is easing. “We need a timetable out of the mask requirement, which should have long since been lifted outdoors,” he wrote.

Discussion about the end of the mask requirement: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn proposes a step-by-step plan. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The trade has reacted cautiously to calls for an end to the mask requirement. “We must now avoid everything that endangers the successful fight against the pandemic and possibly leads to the next lockdown,” said the German trade association on Monday. The easing of the past few weeks must not be jeopardized, warned Managing Director Stefan Genth. Customers and dealers have got used to the mask requirement. “It should only be abolished when the experts from medicine and politics consider it to be responsible.”

Corona in Germany: Eight circles with zero incidence

Update from June 14th, 1:51 p.m.: Eight districts in Germany are still “corona-free”: Tirschenreuth district (Bavaria), Wesermarsch (Lower Saxony) and Prignitz (Brandenburg) as well as in the urban districts of Pirmasens (Rhineland-Palatinate), Bayreuth (Bavaria), Neustadt an der Weinstrasse (Rhineland -Pfalz), Flensburg (Schleswig-Holstein) and Neumünster (Schleswig-Holstein).

Corona in Germany: Digital vaccination pass starts bumpy – website down

Update from June 14th, 12:16 p.m.: The start with the digital vaccination certificate in pharmacies was bumpy (see also update from June 14th, 8.07 a.m.). The pharmacy association asks again for patience.

“Several thousand certificates were issued in the morning hours,” said Reiner Kern, spokesman for the Federal Association of German Pharmacists’ Associations (ABDA), when asked by Ippen-Digital-Zentralredaktion Süd. “But the rush is so great that www.mein-apothekenmanager.de cannot be reached at times. That will level off in the short term. ”

The pharmacy association asks that “not everyone who wants a digital vaccination certificate flock to the pharmacy today or tomorrow.” The service would also be available in the next few weeks. In addition, the yellow vaccination certificate remains valid as an analogue proof. There were also problems in the pharmacies in Hamburg. *

The rate of vaccination at the weekend falls back

Update from June 14th, 11.50 a.m.: There was no trace of the vaccination rate at the weekend. On both days 622,283 vaccine doses were inoculated. On Saturday it was 391,072 and on Sunday 231,211, according to the vaccination dashboard data on Monday. That is far behind the record of May 12th with around 1.4 million cans. On Sunday there were 59,728 first vaccinations. In total, 48.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose of vaccine so far. 26.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

“About half of all over-60s have already had full vaccination protection, and over 80% of this group received at least one vaccination,” tweeted Jens Spahn.

Corona in Germany: Spahn speaks out in favor of the end of the mask requirement

Update from June 14th, 9:52 a.m.: A debate has broken out on the subject of the mask requirement. Now Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is also speaking out in favor of the end of the mask requirement. At least according to a step-by-step plan. “In the case of falling incidences, we should proceed in stages: in a first step, the mask requirement can generally be omitted outside,” said Spahn der Funke media group. “In regions with a very low incidence and a high vaccination rate, gradually also indoors.”

Wearing masks is also recommended without obligation, for example when traveling or meeting indoors, stressed Spahn. There is only more security if everyone present is vaccinated or regularly tested. Health expert Karl Lauterbach believes it makes sense to relax it, especially outdoors. The teachers’ association, on the other hand, considers compulsory masks to be useful.

Corona in Germany – pharmacies are now issuing digital proof of vaccination

Update from June 14th, 8:07 a.m.: Which pharmacy issues a digital vaccination certificate? After a maintenance notice on Monday morning, the website is now available. Via the selection point “Service” you can click on “Digital Vaccination Certificate”, enter the postcode and then the pharmacies will appear who will now issue a digital vaccination certificate.

Update from June 14, 7:38 a.m.: Pharmacies are now issuing a digital vaccination certificate. However, not all are ready yet. Starting this Monday, a website will show which pharmacy on site offers the digital vaccination certificate. Apparently there are currently problems with mein-apothekenmanager.de. If you click on the page, you will only get a hint to read: “Maintenance work is currently being carried out, please wait a moment.”

Is the website already overloaded? It is still unclear where the problem is. The pharmacists’ associations had previously asked for patience. Due to technical and organizational reasons, the range of pharmacies is still limited. The digital proof is only a voluntary addition to the yellow vaccination card. If you want digital proof on your smartphone in a pharmacy this Monday, you will have to be patient.

Corona in Germany: For the first time, fewer than 1,000 new infections in eight months

First report from June 14, 2021

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded fewer than 1000 new infections within one day in Germany. According to the data on the RKI’s Covid-19 dashboard, there were 549 new corona cases on Monday morning. However, experience has shown that the number of cases after Monday is lower than during the week. There may also be late registrations.

Corona: The infection rate in Germany is waning. The RKI reports fewer than 1,000 new infections. © Screenshot RKI Covid-19 dashboard

But the numbers are lower than they have been for a long time: around eight months ago on September 21, 2020, the number of new corona infections was 922. A week ago on Monday, the RKI recorded 1117 new infections with Sars-CoV-2 *. 10 more deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. A week ago there were 22 dead.

According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence nationwide is 16.6 (previous day: 17.3, previous week: 24.3). The RKI estimates the 7-day R-value at 0.82, as can be learned from the current management report.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports 3,300 active corona cases

According to the RKI, 3,715,518 people in Germany have been proven to be infected with Corona so far.

Since the beginning of the corona pandemic in Germany, 89,844 people have died with or from Sars-CoV-2.

According to the RKI, around 3,580,600 people infected with corona have recovered.

There are currently around 3,300 active corona cases in Germany.

CovPass: digital vaccination pass – first pharmacies start

The first pharmacies will issue the digital vaccination certificate from this Monday. But not all of them offer the service.

