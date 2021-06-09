ofFranziska Konrad shut down

The corona numbers in the Free State are now falling further. There is now more concrete hope for a vaccination for employees of smaller companies.

The corona numbers in Bavaria * are still on the decline.

A special vaccination aid is now available for the smaller farms in Bavaria (see original report).

You can find all the news from Bavaria at a glance on our brand new Bavaria Home. *

Munich – The vaccination campaign in the Free State is progressing step by step. The latest innovation: Since Monday, June 7th, company doctors have also been allowed to vaccinate against Corona *. That could also help Bavarian small and medium-sized enterprises. There the vaccination centers are supposed to support the vaccination campaigns.

Corona vaccination in Bavaria: company doctors help companies – together with the vaccination centers

This decision is announced by the Bavarian Ministry of Health, the Association of Bavarian Business and the Bavarian State Associations of Company and Company Doctors in a press release. Specifically, this means: For the supply of small and medium-sized companies, company doctors are allowed to cooperate with existing structures of the vaccination centers *. However, only if the organization of its own vaccination line cannot be implemented in the company and the companies are to be supplied with vaccine in a timely manner.

The help from doctors and vaccination centers is as follows: The company doctors provide themselves and the vaccine. The whole thing is financed by the company. The vaccination centers, on the other hand, provide support with the organization and help out with assistance staff and the premises. The companies take care of the individual appointment * and invitation of those willing to be vaccinated.

Corona in Bavaria: Company doctors provide vaccine – vaccination centers help with organization

Meaning and purpose of it all: This “Bavarian Way” is intended to “guarantee a faster vaccine supply that saves time and money” in small and medium-sized enterprises. Bertram Brossardt, General Manager of the Association of the Bavarian Economy and the state chairwoman of VDBW Bayern-Süd, Britta Reichardt, see this model as an “important milestone to bring normality back to all areas of the Bavarian economy as quickly as possible”.

The corona numbers in Bavaria are still on the decline. Today, Wednesday, the incidence fell again. According to the RKI, it is now 22.0 (previous day: 23.6).

By the way: The most important stories from the Free State are now also available in our brand new, regular Bayern newsletter. * Merkur.de / bayern is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA (kof)