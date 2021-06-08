Frankfurt (dpa)

The crisis of the outbreak of the new Corona virus has caused a significant decline in the number of amateur clubs in Germany and its members, according to the German Football Association.

The current number of amateur club members in 21 regional associations is 7.06 million, the lowest rate since 2017, and with 24,544 clubs registered, there is a decrease of 0.74 percent compared to last year.

Heik Ulrich, Deputy Secretary-General of the German Football Association, said: “The data currently available confirms that we are facing enormous challenges, but it also shows the strength and flexibility of amateur football and its clubs. According to the German Football Association, the number of German clubs registered is 138,442 clubs in a season. 2020-2021, which is 2.5 percent less than the previous season.

Since November 2020, amateur football competitions have been banned for seven months due to the imposition of the second lockdown, and as a result only 443,392 matches were played in the season, 50% less than last season, which was already affected by the Corona crisis.

The German Football Association stated that, in normal circumstances, 1.4 million matches are played per season.