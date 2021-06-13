ofMartina Lippl shut down

The corona situation in Germany continues to ease. The number of new corona infections is also decreasing the nationwide incidence. The news ticker.

The number of corona cases in Germany is falling. The Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) reported 1,489 new corona infections on Sunday morning.

The 7-day incidence * nationwide is 17.3. Eight circles are “corona-free”.

Update from June 13, 9:54 a.m.: The corona pandemic is not over yet. North Rhine-Westphalia is pushing ahead with easing the mask requirement. Since Saturday (June 12), the obligation to wear an FFP2 mask or KN95 mask has been lifted in local public transport. In the bus and train, at bus stops and bus stations, wearing a so-called surgical mask is allowed, tweeted the NRW Ministry of Transport. At the end of April, the federal emergency brake in North Rhine-Westphalia introduced the obligation to wear an FFP2 mask.

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has now called on the federal states to review the continuation of the mask requirement. The states would have to clarify “whether and where a mask requirement is still proportionate if the incidence numbers are low and continue to fall,” said the SPD politician Picture on sunday. “This also applies to schools, because pupils are particularly affected by the mask requirement.”

Corona in Germany: Eight districts now “corona-free” – major change in risk areas from today

First report from June 13, 2021

Munich – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 1,489 new corona infections * and 18 more deaths within one day. For comparison: a week ago there were 951 more corona cases. The number of deaths had been 74. The 7-day incidence nationwide on Sunday morning is 17.3, as can be seen from the RKI data (previous day: 18.3; previous week: 24.7).

Since the beginning of the corona pandemic *, the RKI has registered 3,714,969 infections with Sars-CoV-2. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, since many infections are not recognized. 89,834 people in Germany have so far died of or with Corona. The RKI estimates the number of those who have recovered at 3,576,800. There are currently 1,800 active corona cases in Germany.

Corona case numbers in Germany (as of June 13, 2021)

According to the RKI situation report from Saturday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value is 0.85 (previous day: 0.83). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 85 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona in Germany – eight circles “corona-free”

Eight districts are currently “corona-free”: In the districts of Tirschenreuth, Wesermarsch and Prignitz and in the urban districts of Pirmasens, Bayreuth, Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, Flensburg and Neumünster, the 7-day incidence is 0.0.

Corona hotspot is Schweinfurt (Bavaria) with 86.1. Followed by Lindau (Bavaria). According to RKI data, Zweibrücken in Rhineland-Palatinate ranks third with a value of 64.3.

Corona: Germany is removing popular holiday countries from the list of corona risk areas

Not only in Germany, but also in other European countries, the corona infection rate is waning. This Sunday, the federal government is removing popular holiday countries from the list of corona risk areas. In Portugal, however, the Lisbon region is back on the list of corona risk areas, but Madeira is no longer a risk area.

No more risk areas from Sunday (June 13, 2021)

All of Austria – even the federal states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg are no longer risk areas.

Greece: The regions of Mount Athos, the North Aegean, East Macedonia and Thrace as well as the Peloponnese are no longer considered risk areas.

Croatia – all of Croatia – with the exception of Medimurje and Varazdin counties – is no longer considered a risk area.

Switzerland – the cantons of Bern and Thurgau are no longer considered risk areas.

Portugal – the autonomous region of Madeira is no longer considered a risk area.

Cyprus and twelve other countries in the Balkans are no longer corona risk areas.

USA and Canada no longer corona risk areas

The USA and Canada, along with other countries in Eastern Europe and Asia, are no longer considered risk areas due to the falling number of corona infections. The RKI has the list of corona risk areas updated on its website.

No longer a risk area – what does that mean for travelers? Anyone who comes to Germany from one of these areas by land will no longer have to observe any entry restrictions due to Corona in the future. Air passengers still have to show a negative test.

However, the rules of other countries for entry from Germany remain unaffected. Anyone entering Austria from Germany, for example, must still be able to show a negative corona test. This does not apply to anyone who can prove a vaccination or who has already recovered from Corona. In the USA and Canada, for example, there is still an entry ban for Germans who do not live there.(ml with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

