Another outbreak of coronavirus in a selection returns to generate concern hours before the beginning of the America Cup from Brazil. After knowing the case of Venezuela, now they have detected six infections on the Bolivian campus.

In the late afternoon of Saturday and after having carried out the corresponding PCR tests, different Bolivian journalistic media reported the positives in the selected team headed by César Farias. However, the official confirmation still remains.

According to the portal Sport Bolivia, the infected footballers are his figure Marcelo Moreno Martins placeholder image (scorer of the South American Qualifiers with six goals), goalkeeper Carlos Lampe (fleetingly and without making his debut for Boca), Luis Haquin, Danny Bejarano and Henry Vaca.

All of them were preventively isolated and they were discarded for Monday’s matches against Paraguay, at 9:00 p.m., at the Goiania Olympic Stadium; and against Chile on Friday the 18th, in Cuiabá, both matches corresponding to zone A that also includes Argentina and Uruguay.

The test carried out on the nutritionist Isaac Sanjinez, a member of the coaching staff, also gave a positive result for coronavirus.

Venezuelan Farías’ team today completed the second practice in Brazilian territory at the Antonio Accioly stadium (Castelo do Dragao) in Goiania.

Contagions in Venezuela and rule changes



CONMEBOL confirmed on Saturday that 13 positive cases were registered in Vinotinto, between players and coaching staff, a day before the team plays the opening match against Brazil.

In the morning, the Ministry of Health of the Federal District, where Brasilia is located, reported in a statement there were 12 infected.

“All are asymptomatic, isolated in individual rooms and they are still under observation by the CONMEBOL team and the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance (CIEVS), of the Ministry of Health, ” the Ministry reported.

On Friday night, CONMEBOL reported a change in its regulations, to allow the teams to make unlimited changes to their squad of players before or during the Copa América due to cases of coronavirus. The previous limit was five modifications.

Travel from Venezuela to Brazil for the Copa América

“The substitution of Players may be allowed (without limitations), included in the Definitive List of Players, whose PCR test carried out by CONMEBOL will yield a positive result for Covid-19 and / or those that are considered as ‘close contact’ according to local legislation and that as a consequence they must be isolated, ” reads the amended article.

The teams will have to submit a request to make the changes, and the substituted players will not be able to rejoin this edition of the Copa América.

That announcement came shortly after Venezuelan captain Tomás Rincón was separated from the team that traveled to Brazil to participate in the Copa América. The Venezuelan Football Federation reported on Friday that the player would remain in preventive isolation in the Venezuelan capital after presenting a viral picture.