An insipid inauguration, in which the authorities were conspicuous by their absence, especially Jair Bolsonaro, kicked off the most important national team tournament in the South American region. Brazil, as host, prevailed with hierarchy against a Venezuelan team affected by Covid-19 infections, while Colombia beat Ecuador by the minimum.

Brazil – disputed host – debuted with a resounding victory over Venezuela in the opening match of the Copa América, at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The team won 3-0 against the ‘vinotinto’, thanks to goals from Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa.

The ‘Canarinha’ easily beat the Venezuelan national team that was affected by the confirmation of eight casualties that tested positive for Covid-19, just one day before the meeting. The pandemic almost prevented this tournament from taking place, which was initially to be hosted by Argentina and Colombia.

For José Peseiro, coach of Venezuela, “it is clear that (the outbreak) had an impact, but that does not prevent him from being happy with the will, the desire and the commitment of those who played, I am not sad to lose,” he once said. after the game.



Neymar and “Gabigol” celebrate one of the goals in the first match of the Copa América against Venezuela. © Joedson Alves / EFE

The ‘scratch’ – as the Brazilian team is also called – showed superiority from the opening whistle and the first goal came in the 22nd minute, after a corner kick taken by Neymar and very well taken advantage of by Marquinhos, who defined with his leg left. Despite reaching the second half with the slightest advantage, the Brazilians were totally dominant and the difference could be greater since they annulled two goals to Richarlison and the stick prevented another from Neymar.

In the second half, Tite’s men had better luck facing the goal. Neymar made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute after a penalty awarded for a foul on Danilo. The third target was converted by Gabriel Barbosa in the 88th minute, after an excellent play between Alex Sandro and an inspired Neymar, who gave the assist.

On Thursday, Brazil will face Peru in Rio de Janeiro and Venezuela will face Colombia in the municipality of Goiânia. The Brazilians are emerging as tournament favorites and will fight to the end to defend their crown.

Colombia also debuted against Ecuador

The Colombian team added three points in its debut in the Copa América against Ecuador, at the Arena Pantanal stadium, in Cuiabá. They won by the slightest difference thanks to a goal from Edwin Cardona in the first half of the game.

Despite the fact that Colombia touched the ball more, there was not much emotion in the first 45 minutes, except in the 42nd minute, when the Boca Juniors player took advantage of a free kick to open the scoring in favor of the ‘coffee growers’.

However, the scoring was quickly overshadowed by an unexpected injury to Yairo Moreno in added time in the first half of the match. The Colombian was removed from the playing field on a stretcher due to discomfort in his left leg, so William Tesillo came in as a replacement.

The target gave agility and tranquility to the team led by Reinaldo Rueda and served to give them victory. The reaction of the Ecuadorians would arrive around minute 78, but they could not break David Ospina’s goal.

Colombia will play its next game against Venezuela on Thursday, June 17, while Ecuador will face its game on Sunday, June 20.