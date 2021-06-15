As in the last qualifying game, Argentina was up again on the scoreboard, but wasted the difference and drew 1-1 with Chile in a highly contested duel. Then, Paraguay reversed the initial disadvantage and defeated Bolivia 3-1, who played the entire second half with one man less.

This Monday, June 14, the Group B action began in the Copa América 2021 in Brazil with a duel of teams with aspirations between Argentina and Chile. Once again, and as happened days ago in the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, they signed a 1-1 draw in a disputed match.

The preview of the match at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro was marked by a tribute to the recently deceased world soccer idol, Diego Armando Maradona. Almost in homage to the star, Lionel Messi responded with a great goal but Eduardo Vargas, at the start of the second half, denied the Argentines victory.

After a few minutes with Chilean dominance, Argentina took control of the actions and had some clear chances to convert. But the goal only came in the 33rd minute: a foul committed by Giovani Lo Celso gave the ‘Albiceleste’ captain a free kick, who executed it perfectly to accommodate it next to the left side of the net. The goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could do nothing, despite knowing Messi for having shared ranks in Barcelona.

In the 37th minute, Lautaro Martínez was close to scoring after a good pass from Gonzalo Montiel, but he did not have precision in the shot.



Lionel Messi in his Copa América debut against Chile © EFE / Antonio Lacerda

In the second half, the ‘Red’ came out determined to tie the game and knew how to take advantage of the errors in the defense of those led by Lionel Scaloni. In the 56th minute, Arturo Vidal executed from the penalty spot, after having suffered an infraction by Nicolás Tagliafico that the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán sanctioned in the second instance, after being analyzed by the VAR. Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved the midfielder’s shot, but the ball hit the crossbar and there was Eduardo Vargas, who did not forgive the rebound and put the tie for his team.

The draw revived nearby ghosts of Argentina, which had just added two draws in the double playoff date, prior to the Copa América, after wasting the initial advantage: against Chile they also equalized 1-1 and against Colombia wasted the early 2-0 and suffered 2-2 in the last play of the game.

With equality, the ‘Albiceleste’ returned to the charge in search of victory, although without clarity and against a Chilean team that chose to protect the point. Messi had a chance in the 69th minute, but his shot was deflected by a defender. He also had a low shot deflected by Bravo and a clearance for Nicolás González, who headed over the crossbar.

Vidal, an Inter Milan player, was comfortable with the result. “Thank God we were able to draw a draw that leaves us very calm for what is to come,” he said after the match.

For his part, the Argentine coach, Lionel Scaloni, admitted that he expects more from his players but rescued important aspects in the performance of his team. “It is evident that the team generated a lot, I do not know how many shots and how many arrivals, many more than what the result says, but what counts is to put it inside and today we did not put it. We are left with the positive, the team line it is good beyond the fact that the result is not what we want, “he said.

The Uruguayan team Martín Lasarte will seek their first victory this Friday, June 18 against Bolivia, while Argentina will face Uruguay on the same day in the so-called Río de la Plata classic.

Paraguay reversed the match against Bolivia and ranks as the leader of Group B

In the second round, Paraguay recovered from a disadvantage and, in a great second half, beat Bolivia 3-1 at the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium in Goiânia. The goals of the ‘Albirroja’ came in the complement thanks to Alejandro Romero Gamarra and Ángel Romero, who signed a double, while Erwin Saavedra had advanced from the penalty spot to the ‘Verde’ at the start of the match.

Bolivia quickly opened the scoring: in the 10th minute, after a hand in the area by Santiago Arzamendia, Saavedra converted from twelve steps. Far from falling, the Paraguayans put pressure on their rival and generated chances in that initial stage, although they were unable to achieve them. Until the expulsion of Jaume Cuéllar for Bolivia in the additional time of the first half and the story changed.

With one more player, Paraguay took advantage and turned history in the complement. In the 62nd minute, Alejandro Romero Gamarra put the equalizer with a left-footed shot from outside the area and adjusted the ball next to the left post of the Bolivian goal.





Paraguayan Ángel Romero celebrates his goal against the Bolivian team © EFE / Alberto Valdes

In the 65th minute, Ángel Romero scored from very close to the center of the goal. Later, in the 80th minute, the San Lorenzo player from Argentina would repeat the celebration to seal the Guarani victory, after an assist from Gabriel Ávalos.

With this result, Paraguay is positioned as the leader of Group B and will observe the second date of the contest from the outside. The ‘Albirroja’ will see action again on the third matchday, Monday, June 21, against Argentina.