The Copa América begins this Sunday, June 13 with the match between Brazil Y Venezuela. From that moment on, rest and breaks will hardly take place in a tournament that hopes to be fast-paced despite everything that is happening with the situation due to COVID-19.

All eyes will be on the stars of the participating teams, but there will also be many eyes on the young talents of the competition. We review the young people to follow in the Copa América:



Julián Álvarez (Argentina)

At 21, the attacker from River plate He is reaching a point of maturity that makes him unique among South American players of his age. At the end of 2015 he entered the lower categories of River Plate and, in 2019, he was one of the most outstanding footballers of the South American sub20. Last June 4 debuted with the Argentine national team and has earned a place in the Copa América. Álvarez is a fast, skilled attacker, with great ball handling and a key tenacity in the final meters. He joined the Real Madrid quarry in 2011, but could not be signed by the policy of transfers under 13 years. It has already aroused the interest of several European clubs.

Moises Caicedo (Ecuador)

At just 19 years old, the Ecuadorian midfielder has emerged as one of the most interesting prospects on the continent. Caicedo was trained in Independiente del Valle, one of the best quarries in South America, and became known in the 2019 South American and U20 World Cup. He is a player with great ball handling, capable of offering solutions to get the ball from player and with a great long displacement. Last January he signed for Brighton for € 5M and, after his debut with the Ecuadorian senior team in October 2020, he is called to do great things in this Copa América.

Carlos Cuesta (Colombia)

Perhaps he is one of the young people who starts with fewer options to prove his worth in the tournament due to the high competition of the Colombian team in the central position. However, Carlos Cuesta is in a great moment at 22 years old. The young man has played this season in the Belgian Genk and it has improved a lot from a tactical point of view. It is a physical marvel and very difficult to beat on defense.

Julio Enciso (Paraguay)

The sensation of Paraguayan soccer at just 17 years old. Striker who plays in Libertad, has already made his debut (with a goal) in the Copa Libertadores and became the youngest player to score in competition this century. He came to the Paraguayan team at the age of 11 and made his debut with the first team with just 15. Born on January 22, 2004, Enciso is a quick winger, with cheekiness, with great skill. and with a practically unstoppable start. Despite not having debuted with the selection of Paraguay, has been summoned by Berizzo for the appointment and its value has multiplied by five in the last four months.

Carlos Palacios (Chile)

Last March, the young Chilean attacker went to Brazil to play in the Porto Alegre International. The ‘colorado’ team made a great bet for a very versatile attacker, since he can play on the wing or as a reference. After a good season in Unión Española, Palaces he has won the call of the Chilean senior team and his debut came last November. He is a footballer with a great shot, fast and with a lethal instinct in the three-quarters of the field.

Facundo Torres (Uruguay)

Nerve. If the Uruguayan footballer had to be defined with one word, that would be it. Facundo Torres made his debut with the Uruguayan absolute on June 4 and threw the team on his back. The attacker of Peñarol He changed the game against Paraguay and offered a verticality and daring that Tabárez’s team is missing a lot. Facundo Torres can play in almost any position in attack and is a natural face-man. He attracts many rival defenders and has a natural talent that makes him unique when it comes to facing opponents.

Angelo Preciado (Ecuador)

Another outstanding young man from the last very talented litter of Ecuadorian soccer. Out of the quarry Independent of the Valley, Preciado is a right-back with great offensive projection. In january went to Genk for € 3M and has played various matches as inside right. Fast player with a lot of impact on his team’s attacking game. Settled in the Ecuadorian national team, the Shushufindi-born player seeks to gain a foothold in the highly demanding European football.

Vinicius Jr (Brazil)

The attacker of the Real Madrid is one of the youngest players in the squad of Tite for this America Cup. Despite having only played one game with the senior team, the coach continues to trust his qualities and will be one of Brazil’s options to unblock the games that get uphill. The qualities of Vinicius, already known to the general public, make it capable of breaking closed defenses and overflowing in extreme situations. The group’s confidence in a newcomer remains to be seen, but ‘Vini’ has a great opportunity.

Cristhian Cásseres Jr (Venezuela)

Born in January 2000, Cásseres Jr faces his fourth year in the United States. He was recruited quite early by the Red Bull franchise and has already played more than 50 games with the New York Red Bulls. Despite having acted as a midfielder with the Venezuelan team and in his stage in La Guaira, has started this season in MLS as a right inside. Your physical power and polyvalence they make you capable of performing in any position.

Marcos López (Peru)

The youngest footballer to debut with the Peruvian team is called to be important in this Copa América. At 21 years old, the San José Earthquakes side has shown that he has conditions to perform at a high level in MLS. His offensive projection makes him able to play in advanced positions despite being a great left back