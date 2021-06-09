The Copa América, despite all the turbulence for its realization, is going to be played. The highest national team tournament on the continent will be played from Sunday, June 13 with Brazil as the last-minute host. This is the 47th edition of the tournament in which, due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no invited teams. The tournament format will allow four teams from each group to qualify for the quarterfinals. The grand final of the contest will be held on July 10 at the legendary Maracanã court.
Groups
Sector A
Argentina
Bolivia
chili
Paraguay
Uruguay
Sector B
Brazil
Colombia
Ecuador
Peru
Venezuela
More information
Calendar and schedule
Sunday June 13
Colombia vs. Ecuador. To be played at the Arena Pantanal stadium in the city of Cuiabá.
Hours: 8:00 p.m. (local time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 10:00 p.m. (Argentine time).
Brazil vs. Venezuela. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time).
Monday June 14
Argentina vs. Chili. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time).
Paraguay vs Bolivia. To be played at the Olympic stadium in Goiás.
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Thursday June 17
Colombia vs. Venezuela. To be played at the Olympic stadium in Goiás.
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Brazil vs. Peru. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time).
Friday June 18
Chile vs. Bolivia. To be played at the Pantanal Arena in Cuiabá
Hours: 5:00 p.m. (local time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time)
Argentina vs. Uruguay. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium.
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Sunday June 20
Venezuela vs. Ecuador. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium.
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Colombia vs. Peru. To be played at the Olympic stadium in Goiás.
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Monday June 21
Uruguay vs. Chili. To be played in the Pantanal Arena.
Hours: 5:00 p.m. (local time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time)
Argentina vs. Paraguay. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Wednesday 23 June
Brazil vs. Colombia. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium.
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Ecuador vs. Peru. To be played at the Olympic stadium
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Thursday June 24
Bolivia vs. Uruguay. To be played in the Pantanal Arena.
Hours: 5:00 p.m. (local time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time)
Chile vs. Paraguay. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium.
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Sunday June 27
Brazil vs. Ecuador. To be played at the Olympic stadium
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Venezuela vs. Peru. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Monday June 28
Uruguay vs. Paraguay. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Bolivia vs. Argentina. To be played in the Pantanal Arena
Hours: 8:00 p.m. (local time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time).
Quarter finals
Friday july 2
First place in group B against fourth place in group A. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium.
Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Second place in group B against third place in group A. To be played at the Olympic stadium
Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Argentine time).
Saturday july 3
First place in group A against fourth place in group B. To be played at the Olympic stadium.
Hours: 22.00 (local and Argentine time) and 20.00 (Colombian and Mexican time).
Second place in group A against third place in group B. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium
Hours: 7:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 5:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Semifinals
Monday July 5
Game 1: to be played at Nilton Santos. At 8:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 6:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Tuesday July 6
Game 2: to be played at Mané Garrincha. At 10 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 8 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Third place match
Saturday July 9. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium. At 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)
Final
Sunday July 10. To be played at the Maracanã stadium. At 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time).
