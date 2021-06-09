The Copa América trophy, the highest tournament on the continent. Buddha Mendes / Getty

The Copa América, despite all the turbulence for its realization, is going to be played. The highest national team tournament on the continent will be played from Sunday, June 13 with Brazil as the last-minute host. This is the 47th edition of the tournament in which, due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no invited teams. The tournament format will allow four teams from each group to qualify for the quarterfinals. The grand final of the contest will be held on July 10 at the legendary Maracanã court.

Groups

Sector A

Argentina

Bolivia

chili

Paraguay

Uruguay

Sector B

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Peru

Venezuela

More information

Calendar and schedule

Sunday June 13

Colombia vs. Ecuador. To be played at the Arena Pantanal stadium in the city of Cuiabá.

Hours: 8:00 p.m. (local time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 10:00 p.m. (Argentine time).

Brazil vs. Venezuela. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time).

Monday June 14

Argentina vs. Chili. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time).

Paraguay vs Bolivia. To be played at the Olympic stadium in Goiás.

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Thursday June 17

Colombia vs. Venezuela. To be played at the Olympic stadium in Goiás.

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Brazil vs. Peru. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time).

Friday June 18

Chile vs. Bolivia. To be played at the Pantanal Arena in Cuiabá

Hours: 5:00 p.m. (local time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time)

Argentina vs. Uruguay. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium.

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Sunday June 20

Venezuela vs. Ecuador. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium.

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Colombia vs. Peru. To be played at the Olympic stadium in Goiás.

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Monday June 21

Uruguay vs. Chili. To be played in the Pantanal Arena.

Hours: 5:00 p.m. (local time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time)

Argentina vs. Paraguay. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Wednesday 23 June

Brazil vs. Colombia. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium.

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Ecuador vs. Peru. To be played at the Olympic stadium

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Thursday June 24

Bolivia vs. Uruguay. To be played in the Pantanal Arena.

Hours: 5:00 p.m. (local time), 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 6:00 p.m. (Argentine time)

Chile vs. Paraguay. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium.

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

The field of the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, where the final of the Copa América will be played. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP

Sunday June 27

Brazil vs. Ecuador. To be played at the Olympic stadium

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Venezuela vs. Peru. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Monday June 28

Uruguay vs. Paraguay. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Bolivia vs. Argentina. To be played in the Pantanal Arena

Hours: 8:00 p.m. (local time), 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time) and 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time).

Quarter finals

Friday july 2

First place in group B against fourth place in group A. To be played at the Nilton Santos stadium.

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Second place in group B against third place in group A. To be played at the Olympic stadium

Hours: 6:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 4:00 p.m. (Colombian and Argentine time).

Saturday july 3

First place in group A against fourth place in group B. To be played at the Olympic stadium.

Hours: 22.00 (local and Argentine time) and 20.00 (Colombian and Mexican time).

Second place in group A against third place in group B. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium

Hours: 7:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 5:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Semifinals

Monday July 5

Game 1: to be played at Nilton Santos. At 8:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 6:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Tuesday July 6

Game 2: to be played at Mané Garrincha. At 10 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 8 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Third place match

Saturday July 9. To be played at the Mané Garrincha stadium. At 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time)

Final

Sunday July 10. To be played at the Maracanã stadium. At 9:00 p.m. (local and Argentine time) and 7:00 p.m. (Colombian and Mexican time).

