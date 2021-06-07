Sharjah (Union)

About 40 male and female students of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation joined the remedial lessons that were organized “from a distance” with the aim of empowering students academically, raising the level of their academic achievement and helping them to pass the examination period to ensure that they achieve success and excellence, within the framework of joint cooperation between the Sharjah Empowerment Foundation. Social and the Sharjah Education Council in the initiative “Madad Centers”. The program is implemented in the period preceding the final exams for each semester, and the program continues from May 17 to June 16 at the end of the third semester exams period. The orphaned students targeted in the program received reinforcement lessons for the basic subjects applied to the ministerial curriculum, which includes the following subjects: “Arabic language, English language, science in all its branches, mathematics, Islamic education, and social studies, in various levels of education from the fourth grade to the twelfth grade, with the participation of 24 distinguished teachers from among the volunteer teachers in the program from the public and private schools of the Emirate of Sharjah.”

Nawal Al-Hamidi, Director of Social Welfare Department at the Social Empowerment Foundation in Sharjah, said: “The Foundation is keen to provide educational care for orphaned students affiliated with the Foundation within the (Teach by the Pen) project aimed at supporting orphans’ education, which is one of the educational programs under the project with the aim of raising the level of students. and qualify them for success and excellence.

And she continued: “The Foundation, through cooperation with the Sharjah Education Council in the initiative (Madad Centers), has expanded to achieve educational outcomes and raise the level of achievement of students, which provided a great opportunity for students to address the difficulties they face in their studies, and push them to success by providing free reinforcement lessons for orphaned students. The vision of the institution is in line with the objectives of the initiative to ensure the provision of quality educational services and contribute to supporting the education system to provide a practical solution that meets the educational needs of students.”

For her part, Sindhi Saif Al-Dhabahi, educational supervisor at the Sharjah Education Council, said: “The Sharjah Education Council is keen to strengthen cooperation between the institutions of the Emirate of Sharjah, based on the principle of social responsibility, and cooperation has been made with the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation to implement the Madad initiative for orphaned students affiliated with the Foundation, which It has been activated since 2017-2018, as the initiative aims to provide educational and educational care at all stages that students need to raise their educational attainment level. The initiative was a great opportunity for students to address the difficulties they face in their studies and qualify them for success, and we were keen during the (Corona) pandemic to continue providing These lessons are through distance learning programs to ensure the continued success of the initiative and to provide educational and educational care for students.”

During the previous years, the program achieved a significant turnout from students and their active participation, and mothers showed a remarkable response to raising awareness about the interest in creating the appropriate conditions for their children to raise their level of achievement, as satisfactory results appeared, commitment to attend lessons and an increase in the level of achievement, and the children received attention and care from the staff Teachers and supervisors volunteers in the program, who surrounded them with advice and guidance, and these conditions combined to qualify them for success.

The Foundation is keen on joint cooperation with entities and individuals in the “Teach by Pen” project with the aim of providing educational support for orphaned students and overcoming all the difficulties that stand in the way of educating the orphaned son from the beginning of his primary education until his graduation from the university.