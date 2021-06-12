Workers of Lugar da Veiga, in the factory of Chantada (Lugo) OSCAR CORRAL / EL PAÍS

In the interior of Galicia, cookies inspired by a 15th century seafood recipe are baked in the heat of a pioneer factory in conciliation and teleworking. The company Lugar da Veiga, SLL was born in 2005 in Chantada (Lugo) with only five employees to fulfill the dream of six brothers, determined to revitalize the rural region that saw them born by applying the principles of the social economy. Today it has a turnover of 6.5 million euros, employs 83 people and is among the fastest growing European companies: between 2014 and 2019 it did so at an average rate of over 50%.

“The result of our project shows that the social and rural economies have a future,” proclaims Xosé Lois Lamazares, general coordinator of the firm, about a business management model that does not seek profit at all costs and prioritizes values ​​such as social integration , ecology or democratic participation. Lugar da Veiga is a limited labor company, in which workers can become partners or stop being partners whenever they wish. This is currently what 47 members of the staff have done, with a contribution that represents more than 70% of the share capital. Even if they do not enter the property, employees have the right to access information on the progress of the company and to participate in decision-making related to the organization of production.

Lamazares defends that “betting on a responsible model from the point of view of business management is not a burden, but rather brings advantages”. “People are more involved and it is easier to cope with large or unforeseen growth, because it provides a lot of flexibility,” explains the co-founder of Lugar da Veiga. “In addition, food safety and quality are better achieved with a responsibility model than by supervising workers.”

This social economy expert left his work as a cooperative advisor and local development technician in town councils in 2005 and, on the arm of his brothers, made the leap from theory to practice. Making it easier for workers to reconcile their personal life with work is an “important” objective in the day-to-day organization of the factory, he says. In fact, a pandemic did not have to arrive for teleworking to be implemented. Since 2015, office employees have the option of working one day a week from home without any justification. For reconciliation reasons, remote tasks can be extended.

The working day has been continuous since the company was founded. This formula was chosen thinking of “a better quality of life”, but, as happened with teleworking when the pandemic broke out, it was “an advantage” when the strong growth in sales from 2013 forced an increase in production. “You just had to create another shift,” explains the company management.

Currently 47% of the workforce is made up of women and half are people over 45 years of age. No specific qualifications are required from the workshop workers because they are all trained in the factory. “We do not go to employment services or recruitment companies, but we incorporate people who were left off the job market and who are part of our environment,” says Lamazares.

The Lamazares family, originally from the municipality of Rodeiro, bordering Chantada, started the factory with an investment of 600,000 euros after a trip to Argentina. Visiting one of the brothers who worked as a baker in the southern country, the founders of Lugar da Veiga discovered seafood biscuits, a product introduced to America from the Iberian Peninsula that had practically disappeared on this side of the Atlantic. Made from bread without crumbs, they were created six centuries ago to feed sailors and resist their long voyages. In the Balearic Islands the invention survives under the name of quelitas and in the Anglo-Saxon world it was installed in the diet as crackers.

Changes to the recipe

Lamazares says that in order to be able to go to local suppliers in the purchase of raw material and thus serve as an engine for the development of the region, some adaptations had to be made in the recipe for the seafood biscuits that are made in Chantada. The ones that Lugar da Veiga bakes incorporate, for example, butter and olive oil, although in recent years other foreign ingredients such as quinoa and an organic variety have been added. They are made with natural products, without additives, and in a “semi-handmade” way, points out the head of the company, since the production, with a capacity of 6,000 kilos per day, “is mechanized, but not automated.”

The workers in the workshop use machines to knead, trim or pack, but their hands remain essential in the process. That is why all cookies are different and your eyes are responsible for monitoring and deciding when they are ready to come out of the oven. In the quest to minimize the waste generated, the remains and discards of biscuits are shredded and used as feed for the cattle of the region.

These crumbless bread cakes made in Chantada are mostly sold abroad. More than 70% of the business volume of Lugar da Veiga is represented by its clients in Portugal and the United Kingdom. The Financial Times has included it this year in its ranking of the 1,000 fastest growing European companies for the third time, as it had already done so in 2018 and 2019). Only six years ago its turnover did not reach one million euros and currently exceeds 6.5 million.

With these numbers, those responsible for the company assure that it is prepared to overcome the economic onslaught of the pandemic. In 2020 its growth fell to 3.5%, but “the project is sufficiently consolidated to face this situation,” says Lamazares, who estimates the benefits at one million euros. Part of these profits are used to organize seminars and talks to preach the benefits of the social economy.