The Argentine team drew 1-1 against Chile in the debut of the Copa América and was left with a bitter taste. After what was experienced on the playing field, the fight continued on social networks and there was a lot of controversy over a tweet from Chile.
Ben Brereton became the first nationalized Englishman who debuted in the Chilean National Team and the official account decided to honor him with a song that was originally for Diego Maradona.
“He was born in England. It was God’s desire, to grow and survive, to review his card and have a Chilean mother. And all the people sang …”, published and the messages did not take long to appear.
On the day that Maradona was honored by the Copa América, users saw the comparison with an English player as a provocation. Especially if you take into account the history of Argentina with England, the war in the Falkland Islands and the participation that Chile had
“Parodying an iconic Argentine song with the name of an English player is shitting on our history and disrespect millions of people ”, was one of the responses to the controversy. Can you imagine the reaction that Maradona would have had in life?
