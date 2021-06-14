The vaccination against the coronavirus of the daughter of former president Evo Morales, Evaliz Morales Alvarado, outside the calendar established by the Bolivian Executive, generated controversy and criticism, in addition to a government announcement of an investigation.

Verificars Chequea Bolivia and Bolivia Verifica corroborated the veracity of a vaccination certificate from Evaliz Morales that was disseminated on social networks and that indicates that the young woman, 26, was immunized in a clinic of the State Bank of Health.

The companies scanned the QR code on the certificate to verify that Morales Alvarado’s vaccination record it does appear in the National Health Information System.

The young woman received the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on May 24, the same day as President Luis Arce, although in a different health center.

By profession a lawyer, last January it was learned that Morales Alvarado was hired at the State Attorney General’s Office, an institution under the command of the former defense attorney for Evo Morales, Wilfredo Chávez.

When Morales’ daughter was vaccinated, the government’s immunization plan reached people over 50 and journalists, after having previously vaccinated front-line health personnel and people with underlying diseases.

The Deputy Minister of Promotion, Epidemiological Surveillance and Traditional Medicine, María Renee Castro, did not want to say “if it’s real or not” the record corroborated by the verifiers alleging that the “confidentiality” of each person is maintained, but assured that the Short-Term Social Security Supervision Authority investigates the matter.

“We take absolutely all citizens in the same way“Castro declared at a press conference.

The authority indicated that the social security funds must comply with the “schedule” and the vaccination plan established by the Government and that, “if not, logically the authority in charge of social security has all the power to sanction “.

critics

The head of the ruling party in the Senate, Luis Adolfo Flores, told the media that if there were breaches in the case of Morales Alvarado, “the actors in vaccination” they are the ones who have to say what procedures or sanctions should be followed.

For Flores, the sanctions must be “for those who vaccinate”, since they are “responsible and have specific instructions” from the health authorities.

In a video on Facebook, deputy Luisa Nayar, from the opposition Citizen Community, called “outrageous” that Morales Alvarado has been vaccinated ahead of time “for the simple fact” of being the daughter of the ex-president, while the elderly and other people have to make long lines to access the doses.

“I am the same age as Ms. Evaliz and I have not been using my position to benefit from the vaccine. You have to be respectful It is necessary to privilege those who correspond according to the vaccination plan, “said the legislator, who also recalled that a few days ago it was learned that Morales Alvarado’s mother has a diplomatic position.

Last March the Government initiated investigations for alleged irregular vaccinations against covid-19 in four of the nine regions to people who have not yet been immunized.

The authorities then announced proceedings against the personnel in charge of those vaccinations and also of who benefited from the drugs ahead of time.

In Bolivia so far 524,899 people have been immunized with the two required doses, while 1,544,730 received the first.

Source: EFE

