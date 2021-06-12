Although the parking restrictions returned to being as if every day were Sunday in the City, there are regulations that remain in force and that is why the crane service continues to operate, in charge of two companies that have expired contracts since 2001 and operate with successive extensions. And among motorists, complaints persist about Carries that they consider unjustified and the way they treat the vehicles.

According to a tour he made Clarion, cranes are seen circulating at higher speed than allowed. And vehicles that “flutter” hanging and thus cross potholes, gutters and other obstacles posed by the streets of Buenos Aires.

According to official information, before the beginning of the restrictions due to the pandemic, between 13 and 15 thousand monthly carries, on average. The number dropped dramatically in April 2020, when only 27 were made in the entire month. This year, with the circulation almost normalized, there were 9 thousand carries in all of April, 36% less compared to a prepandemic month.And although the number grows as circulation increases, it is still below usual.

As for hauling, the cost to recover the vehicle is $ 4,350, while the fine for bad parking is $ 3,905. Each of the companies counts with 12 cranes.

In the City, complaints continue about the mistreatment of vehicles carried by tow trucks and speeding. Photo: Mario Quinteros

What happens if a driver who is about to remove his vehicle notices that he has damages that were not there before being hauled?

From the Buenos Aires government they explained that if the crane company damages a vehicle during the hauling (includes mechanical dents or breaks), you should take care of the repair. For that, has specific insurance.

On the other hand, if one of the cranes performs improper maneuvers (speeding or non-compliance with the hauling process safely) it will also the driver and the company can be sanctioned. For that, in addition to the control cameras, each haulage is monitored by a traffic agent that accompanies the staff of each company and take a photo of each procedure. This photo also serves as proof of where each vehicle was removed and can be claimed by drivers.

As published Clarion In various notes, speeding is sometimes related to drivers they speed up to go “hunting” cars and increase the amount of carries. It was even reported that cars were lifted from places with allowed parking or in poorly demarcated areas.



Metered parking service is operated by SEC and STO companies, who have their contracts expired since 2001. And for at least seven years that the Buenos Aires government has tried, through laws that never managed to advance, expand it to more neighborhoods in the City.

At the end of last year, four years after a law that could never be implemented because it was the subject of different appeals for protection, and a tender that never advanced, the Buenos Aires Legislature approved a new metered parking plan for the City of Buenos Aires.

The main changes will seek to modernize a system that is also obsolete, since it creates the complication of obtaining coins to obtain a ticket. And although it is not working now due to restrictions and the pandemic, it will be implemented again.

According to the law, parking meters will be replaced by virtual means of payment and the haulage service will be tendered again. In addition, the new companies will operate in three zones. This month the opening of the tender envelopes is scheduled for the application bid that will be used to pay.

In addition, in the future parking system, the Government of Buenos Aires will pay a monthly fee to companies for hauling service, regardless of the vehicles they tow, according to information from the City.

Today in the City there are 4,000 spaces with metered parking. The law approved 9 years ago, and never applied, authorizes to reach 130,000. But the Government ensures that at most will charge in 80,000 places. These spaces will be in neighborhoods that are now not paying for parking. And it is planned that different types of rates will be implemented, in order to facilitate circulation.

Thus, there will be progressive values, especially in commercial environments and free spaces for residents of those areas.

