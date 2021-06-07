ofBerkan Cakir shut down

Production capacities in China are to be expanded by almost 50 percent. In addition, Daimler AG wants to manufacture the electric smart there from 2022.

Stuttgart – China has meanwhile become a lucrative huge market for Daimler AG. Because the corona crisis is hardly noticeable there and the economy is on the upswing again, this has recently had a positive effect on the carmaker’s sales figures. In the first quarter of this year, the Stuttgart-based company in China grew by a full 60 percent compared to the previous year. Above all, the luxury car business is booming there for the Stuttgart-based company. As BW24 * reports, he wants Daimler is therefore building even more cars in China than before.

The Daimler AG (BW24 * reported) has left the corona crisis behind, mainly thanks to the upswing in China. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA