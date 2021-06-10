The firefighting teams of the Civil Defense Department in Fujairah managed to control a fire that broke out in one of the shops in the Friday market in Masafi in the Emirate of Fujairah. In the Friday market.

He confirmed that as soon as the report was received, a first responder car was sent from Masafi Center, and upon arrival, it was found that the fire broke out in the shop selling seedlings, pottery and children’s toys in the Friday market, and the Manama Center of the Ajman Civil Defense was sought, in addition to cars from the administration center of Fujairah .

The fire was surrounded and prevented from spreading to other stores, as the store contained flammable materials such as textiles, carpets and furniture, and the fire was successfully extinguished, which resulted in material losses without any injuries.



