Control is free on the Epic Games Store.

Remedy’s supernatural third-person action adventure is free on Epic’s store now until 4pm UK time on 17th June. Control is normally £ 24.99.

Donlan penned Eurogamer’s Control review, saying “giddy action and astonishing art design combine in one of the great locations of modern video games”. Well worth grabbing, then, if you don’t have it already.

Action-platform shooter Hell is Other Demons and chaotic cooking game Overcooked! 2 are both free from Epic’s store from 17th June to 24th June.