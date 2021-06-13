Xbox Game Studios and Avalanche Studio present a new IP, set in the fictional world of Bayan from the 70s.

We knew we were going to have surprises at the conference Xbox of E3 2021 and it has been. Xbox Game Studios Y Avalanche Studio They have surprised with the announcement of a new cooperative and open world video game, which will be released exclusively for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Contraband is the new Xbox IP, although at the moment there is a lot of mystery in what we can find in the video game.

Contraband will be “a cooperative smugglers paradise set in the fictional world of Bayan from the 70s“According to the first description that has been officially shared. At the moment we have to settle for first trailer, in which we have seen the graphics that the game will have, very detailed and that look like next-gen. At the moment there is no launch window.

Avalanche Studio’s new video game will be released on Xbox Game Pass since the first day and, in fact, in the Xbox and Bethesda conference the subscription service that we can join by one euro for the first three months. Microsoft promised that we would see a lot of video games at the conference and they have not broken their word, as they have started with the first Starfield in-game trailer and its release date.

Avalanche has indicated that it is the game “more ambitious and spectacular to date “, after their 18 years of experience in the industry. The studio is mainly known for the Just Cause saga and has explained that it will use its engine Apex Engine improved to be able harness the power of the new generationn. “We built the engine to unleash the creativity of our developers and we are excited to take full advantage of the unique capabilities of Xbox Series X | S.”

