The Emirates Foundation for School Education has adopted its plan for the rest of the school days for the current academic year, which ends on June 30, according to the school calendar approved by the Ministerial Council for Development for the years “20-21-22”, as students continue to adhere to the school hours “remotely” after the end of the school day. Examination period, which begins next Thursday.

The Foundation indicated that the students’ completion of the third semester exams is an indication that they have finished the school curriculum, and not the end of the school year, as the decision specified school days according to the calendar referred to, which means the continuity of school hours after the exams to focus on refining some students’ skills within an educational environment. interactive.

The Foundation has set the duration of the school day for this period at four hours, as educational cadres in various public schools will run a set of extracurricular activities that will dedicate some important skills for students, which they can benefit from in their later stages of study.

The Foundation has identified specific topics for students from grades 4-11 to work on developing their skills in programming, languages ​​and mathematics.



