“Certainly there will be new bodies, which will share political responsibility, certainly there will be some kind of national council“in which there will be a representation of the elected representatives in the institutions and” a part elected by the members “. Giuseppe Conte at ‘half an hour more’, speaking of the structure of the new 5-star movement. “In the end we will have the right mix between a structure with pyramid functionality and at the same time wide involvement of the members”, continued the former premier.

“We will not have the traditional party form, the twentieth century one, because it is experiencing a strong deficit. We will have an organizational structure in a light form but there will be. “The former prime minister argued that the The “movement form” of the M5s has so far shown “little capability to be able to build dialogue with the territories “.

The question of double term limit “is not in the statute and will not be in the new statute, it’s in the code of ethics, when we tackle the code of ethics we will deal with it. There is Grillo’s position to consider, I will take responsibility for formulating a proposal within the framework of reasonableness and then we will involve the members “.

“It is not possible” at this political moment to start a constitutional reform but it is possible “to make governments more stable: the idea is a constructive distrust, strengthen the powers of the Prime Minister “. “A good proposal is that European Parliament, where it happens that when you leave the group you belong to, you no longer have any advantages we are there in limbo “, added the former prime minister.

“In 7-10 days I would like to have the presentation of the overall project. Surely there will be new bodies, these bodies will share political responsibility with the new leader “.” But I also added that, if I do not reach a solid, adequate majority … I need a big investiture from the members. I cannot be satisfied with one more majority vote, this is a gentle revolution for the movement “.

On the visit to the representatives of the China there have been “instrumental controversies who uploaded it, it is not the first visit I would have made (yesterday I could not accept this invitation ….), it is not the first time that I meet ambassadors, it is normal for a leader to expose his proposal to other Nations, I would absolutely not be loaded with meanings “. “The Atlantic alliance is a pillar, as well as the EU. The fact of being able to dialogue also with important Asians such as China is of benefit to everyone, obviously in the context of Atlantic unity and the EU “, he added.

“The support for the Draghi government it will continue to be clear and transparent. The only thing that cannot be asked of a party with a relative majority is not to weigh on the tables “.” The new Movement will also change the language: for me honorable is not a defamatory word, it depends on how the mandate unfolds “.

“I have great regard for the dignity of parliamentary posts, that’s why I chose not to run for the “supplementary seat” in Rome. “I prospect a victory of the Rays and I trust that the Democratic Party can support us. “So Giuseppe Conte at ‘half an hour more’ ‘, speaking of a possible ballot in Rome.” We have an outgoing mayor who did very well after an initial objective difficulty “, said argued, “we need a second term”.

“With the Democratic Party the dialogue is continuous and close. Enrico Letta is a decent person, available, open and we feel constantly “. So Giuseppe Conte at ‘half an hour more’ ‘.” We must not overlap the Democratic Party because we have another DNA. For example, we have a propensity to dialogue even with a moderate electorate “, he added.