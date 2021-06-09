Construction Vapaavuori commissions a study on the costs of Crown Bridges: “It is completely unsustainable for costs to rise so dramatically”

Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori calculates that the total costs of the Crown Bridges project have risen from 430 million to almost 800 million euros.

Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) launches a special study on the cost assessment and decision-making process of the Crown Bridges project.

Vapaavuori justifies the study by the increase in project costs. The external report is prepared by the consulting company KPMG.

Five years ago, the Helsinki City Council approved a preliminary cost estimate of EUR 260 million for the construction of the Kruunusillat project.

It has been decided to implement the track section and the Merihaansilta, which extends from the city center to Kalasatama, using an alliance model, in which the builders, YIT and NRC Group Finland, as well as three design offices and the city as customers, finalize the plans before the common target price is locked.

Early in the year, the Alliance announced that the initial € 260 million project plan would be exceeded by € 90 million. Along the spring, costs have been cut, but work is still in progress. A possible increase is to be re-submitted to the council once it is known.

Council has not yet approved the project plan for the planned depot in Laajasalo, but the council has been tentatively informed that the new trams and depot could cost a total of EUR 115 million.

The design of the depot is still in progress and its final price is not known. The layout of the depot block has been complained about.

The procurement plan for the new trams has been approved by the council, and HKL bought them last winter for a total of EUR 97.6 million.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will pay the city the costs of the depot and equipment as traffic compensation in the coming years.

The two longest bridges in the project, Kruunuvuorensilta and Finkens, which extend from Kalasatama to Korkeasaari, will be made as a traditional bridge contract, to be implemented by YIT and Kreate for 123 million euros. Building these bridges is therefore not part of the Alliance’s agenda.

Before as the crown bridges rail link can be built in the eastern city center, large-scale pipelines and earthworks will have to be carried out, which were initially estimated to cost about 50 million euros.

Since then, the replacement of the dilapidated Hakaniemi bridge with a new one has been added to the Alliance’s agenda.

Thus, according to Vapaavuori, the cost of construction work has increased fivefold, ie to 235 million euros.

“It is completely unsustainable for the cost of large transport and construction projects to rise so dramatically. The theme has been talked about for years, but even such reckless cases still occur, ”Vapaavuori says in the city’s press release.

According to Vapaavuori, the study does not address the goodness or badness of the Crown Bridges project or its necessity or unnecessaryness.

The new city council is due to address the issue in August-September.