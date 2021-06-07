In Samara, construction of a new stop has begun at the intersection of Moskovskoye Highway and Novo-Vokzalnaya Street. The works are being carried out right in the middle of the carriageway, the stop will be intended for tram passengers.

In early June, workers began to equip a waiting area along the rails. Thus, pedestrians have little room for maneuver between passing cars, people continue to stand along the rails near the traffic flow, writes NIA Samara with reference to the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Samara.

It is known that the site at the intersection of Moskovskoye Highway and Novo-Vokzalnaya Street is especially dangerous. Pedestrians are occasionally run over there. The reason is the busy traffic and the haste of citizens in a hurry to get to the tram. In February of this year, the traffic police started talking about the need to protect people.

At the moment it is not known exactly when the tram stop will start working. However, if there is a dedicated sidewalk, pedestrians will have to wait for the opportunity to cross the carriageway. However, according to the assurances of the traffic police, it is also planned to equip a pedestrian crossing on the site.