Peruvian actress Connie Chaparro revealed to her followers that she and her husband, Sergio Galliani, have made the decision not to have any more children. Through his social networks, he explained the reason why they do not want to enlarge the family, since many of his followers have constantly consulted him on that subject.

“Guys, I better clear it up here once, so you no longer have doubts. I never wanted to have another child, I feel that one is enough for me. Nor did I try to find the couple. Each person has their own reasons and they find their peace and stability ”, reads at the beginning of his extensive message that he shared on his Facebook account.

“I am grateful because I know that their comments are well intentioned, it does not bother me at all when they say ‘the couple’ … It is that they have already told me so many times that it makes me laugh,” he added.

Also, Connie Chaparro mentioned that she could not have another child in these times of crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now more than ever I confirm my decision that I made many years ago. My son is 10. In these hard times in the midst of a pandemic, pretending to have another child would be crazy for me, poor baby that comes to this world so hard “, Held.

“I already have enough work with my son to make sure that his passage through this life with everything he has experienced, pandemic, politics, is not so traumatic. At least now. The world is upside down ”, he concluded.

Connie Chaparro Post. Photo: Facebook

