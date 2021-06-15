I.n March of this year, more children were born than in more than 20 years. The increase is temporally related to the flattening of the first wave of the corona pandemic in Germany and the easing from the beginning of May 2020, said the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday in Wiesbaden. According to preliminary figures, a total of 65,903 children were born in March 2021. The last time there were more than 65,000 births in March was 1998.

The number of births in March of this year increased by about 5,900 or ten percent compared to the same period last year, as the statisticians explained. There were already signs of a slight increase in births last February (according to the provisional level plus six percent compared to February 2020), which has now increased further in March. A look at the numbers from the beginning of the year shows that during the first lockdown apparently no more children were conceived than usual: In January 2021, the birth rate was still roughly at the previous year’s level.

According to preliminary information from the responsible offices, the number of births rose in most European countries in March 2021, as it was said. In countries particularly badly affected by the corona pandemic, such as Spain, France or Belgium, the initially significant decline in birth rates has stabilized. In several other countries they would have increased significantly in March 2021 compared to the same month last year: Romania (plus 15 percent), Estonia and Lithuania (plus 13 percent), the Netherlands, Finland and Hungary (plus ten percent).