Various United Nations agencies reported that the conflict in the Ethiopian region has become the epicenter of the worst food crisis in more than a decade. At least 350,000 citizens suffer from famine, remembering the one that killed a million people in the past. While the Government of Ethiopia assures to give way to them, the entity and the international community are asking for a real income from humanitarian assistance.

The document, in which agencies dependent on the United Nations participated, like the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP) and the Children’s Fund (UNICEF), add that millions of people are at risk of food insecurity.

According to the report, about 60% of the people (5.5 million inhabitants) in the region are in a condition of acute food insecurity in Tigray and the neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar. Of that universe, around two million are under a serious emergency level “that will fall into famine if immediate measures are not taken.”

“The food situation is catastrophic. People have started to starve,” said Tommy Thompson, emergency coordinator for WFP, considered the UN’s largest humanitarian agency.

This is not the first complaint made by the agency regarding this crisis. On June 1, the United Nations issued a document warning of the need for humanitarian care for 91% of the population in Tigray.

“The World Food Program (WFP) is very concerned about the number of people who we believe need nutritional support and emergency food assistance,” the agency said at the time.

The famine resulting from the Ethiopian government’s conflict with the Tigray region has become the worst food crisis in more than a decade. “Now there is famine in Tigray … The number of people in conditions of famine is higher than anywhere in the world, at any time since a quarter of a million Somalis lost their lives in 2011,” said Mark Lowcock, chief of UN aid, after the publication of the analysis of the Integrated Food Safety Phase Classification (IPC).

The IPC analysis, for its acronym in English, is a scale used by UN agencies to determine food insecurity. This placed Tigray at a level 5, which translates into a catastrophe warning and rises to a declaration of famine in the region.

For famine to be declared, at least 20% of the population must be suffering from extreme food shortages, with one in three children acutely malnourished and two people in 10,000 dying daily from inaction or from malnutrition and disease.

According to the IPC analysis in Tigray, “more than 350,000 people are in phase 5 of the catastrophe, which means that households are experiencing famine conditions, but less than 20% of the population is affected and deaths and malnutrition have not reached famine thresholds. ”

Children in the area have been the most affected. According to James Elder, a UNICEF spokesman in Geneva, Switzerland, tens of thousands of children are at risk of dying in hard-to-reach areas in the region.

“Without humanitarian access to scale up our response, it is estimated that more than 30,000 severely malnourished children in these highly inaccessible areas are at high risk of death,” Elder said.

Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization and who reported that only two-thirds of her teams have been able to operate in Ethiopia, classified the situation of malnutrition among children as a public health emergency.

“We have seen 350 cases of severe acute malnutrition in children under the age of 5 in the past week alone, 18 of them with complications,” Harris specified.

To cope with the situation, WFP requested 206 million dollars, 70 of them urgently, and to assist people who need food in an essential way.

Ethiopian government denies crisis and UN analysis

Despite the UN warning, which has drawn the attention of a part of the international community, the Ethiopian Government has denied this problem, rejecting the analyzes issued by the organization.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Dina Mufti reported after the analysis that the country’s government has provided humanitarian aid and technical assistance to farmers in Tigray.

“They (referring to diplomats and the international community) are comparing the situation with the 1984-1985 famine in Ethiopia. That will not happen,” defended the Ethiopian official.

On this, the United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a wake-up call, recalling that the previous famine in the country killed more than a million people. “This is not the kind of disaster that can be reversed … We cannot make the same mistake twice, we cannot allow Ethiopia to starve and we have to act now.”

In March, the Ethiopian government promised to guarantee access to the area for humanitarian assistance, but the UN denounces that this has not finally happened: “There are more and more checkpoints in the area that have turned it into an extremely dangerous”.

The conflict in the Tigray region broke out in November 2020 when the country’s central government attacked the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PFLT).

Since then, and to date, official data show that at least two million people have been forcibly displaced, while some 75,000 have fled to Sudan to escape a conflict that has killed thousands of citizens.

With EFE and Reuters