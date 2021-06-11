The secretary general of the PSRM-PSOE, Diego Conesa, regretted that the Murcian district of Algezares «Do not have a new health center yet due to the ineffectiveness and slowness of the Regional Government “, and recalled that in 2016 an amendment to the regional Budgets was presented to move this center forward, which” was approved with the vote against the PP. “

«In the 2019 Budgets this health center was included again, which is late. It is necessary and urgent that it be completed and that it is clear if the equipment is included in the budgets so that, once it is there, another of the great needs of Algezares can be attended to, which is the Child Care Center “, explained Conesa . The new Child Care Center must be built in the current health center, but the “delay” in the works is making it impossible to start with the new infrastructure, as the PSOE has warned.

«The Autonomous Community, and in a much more serious way in recent months, has considered the questions we ask them silent. We want to know if they are planning to acquire, immediately, the necessary equipment for the new health center. They are not thinking about the neighbors, but about other political stories that affect public management so much», Commented the socialist leader.

For his part, the president of the municipal council of Algezares, Juan José Garre, has stressed that this is a historical claim that residents have been demanding for more than ten years. An initiative “that arose from the PSOE of the district and who has worked, until today, to make it a reality.”

«The established project is not fulfilled, the works should already be finished. In addition, due to this delay, we have spent two years without the nursery that the neighbors and neighbors fought so hard for 45 years, ”he denounced. In the same way, Garre pointed out that from the municipal board “it is impossible to communicate and access the Autonomous Community and we always have to wait a long time for them to answer us, if they answer us,” he concluded.