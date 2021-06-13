A.On Sunday morning, a cameraman was allowed to enter the shielded conference area and film the host as he undauntedly ran into the 14 degree cold sea and scratched a few meters. The problems that Boris Johnson had caught up with at this G-7 summit could not be washed away with the bathing action, but at least he looked well supplied with blood when he summed up the event in the afternoon with the words: “I hope that we can agree the most optimistic hopes and predictions have been fulfilled. ”There was a“ fantastic degree of harmony ”.

In truth, it was a mixed day for Johnson. The setting he had created for this first physical G-7 meeting in two years was praised by all. The heads of state and government met in a picturesque bay in Cornwall, the weather was splendid, even the royal family paid their respects, with the Queen at the helm. Celebrities of the “civil society” from the philanthropist Melinda Gates to the conservationist David Attenborough were flown in as advisors, and the partners of the heads of state and government who traveled with them were allowed to enjoy curly Wilfred, the prime minister’s one-year-old son, and as part of the “ladies’ program” his wife Carrie Symonds.

“Not a good comparison”

But Johnson struggled to carry out his work program. The British media were on his neck because of the increasing number of infections in the kingdom and constantly wanted to know whether the last opening step, planned for June 21, would be adhered to or not. Johnson’s second nuisance was also not an official part of the G-7 agenda: Brexit and its consequences. The conversations he had with various Europeans on the subject repeatedly dominated the reporting and at times gave the impression that the G-7 countries were more divided than they were holding together.



Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron during Sunday’s G-7 Summit

:



Image: AFP





Johnson’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in particular spoiled the mood. Even before his arrival, Macron had dashed British hopes of renegotiating the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol. The goods controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the kingdom must remain, he said. In his conversation, he offered Johnson a “reset”, a kind of restart of relations, provided that Johnson respects the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement and “keeps his word with the Europeans”.

A dialogue that ensued (and relayed by a British government source) caused much outrage in the kingdom. Johnson is said to have asked Macron how he would feel if French courts prevented the delivery of sausages from Toulouse to Paris. This is “not a good comparison,” Macron is reported to have replied, “because Toulouse and Paris are parts of the same country.” Then Johnson is said to have exclaimed indignantly: “Northern Ireland and Britain are also part of the same country!” Johnson later complained in an interview, that some in the EU “don’t seem to understand that the UK is a single country, a single territory”. He added, “I just have to get this into their heads.”