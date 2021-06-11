The summer festival ‘Take a look at Lorca’ It will energize streets and squares in its second edition with a hundred activities such as concerts, theater, cinema, sports and guided tours. The program, which was presented this Friday in the courtyard of the Guevara palace by the mayor, Diego Jose Mateos, and by the vice mayor and councilor for Tourism, Francisco Morales, will start on Saturday with the selective test of the Cante de las Minas at El Calvario and will end on September 25 with the concert of The sticker.

On June 15, 22 and 29, the municipal music band will offer concerts in the cloister of the old convent of La Merced under the title ‘Clásicos en La Merced’.

On the 16th it will be released ‘Jazz at the bar’ to liven up the summer nights in the squares of Calderón, La Bordadora, San Vicente and Pueblo Saharaui, as well as in Alameda de Cervantes and the San José neighborhood park. The groups Altea Blues Project, Double Swing, Marengo, Funk Out, Sharay Duque, Stone Jackets and Mastia-Jazz will participate in the cycle.

El José, Serafín Zubiri, who will perform the songs of Nino Bravo, the humor of Comedy club with Dani Navarro and Xavier Deltell and Antonio Hidalgo’s band, Los Happys, will star in ‘Las Noches de la Plaza de España’.

In addition, ‘Guevara’s nights’ propose different activities in the baroque palace such as the free theatrical visit ‘The loves of Don Juan’, the microtheater sessions ‘Secret stories of Guevara’ and the concerts of Katyazz and Joaquín Talismán. There will also be a photographic exhibition and a night of singer-songwriters with María Mulero, Lazarico and Susana Re.

The traditional summer cinema will be held simultaneously on Tuesdays in July and August at the Calderón square and in the san jose park. The screenings will also reach the districts of Avilés, La Paca, Zarcilla de Ramos, Zarzadilla de Totana, Almendricos, Coy and Puntas de Calnegre.

The ‘Sports Mondays’, with group activities in the open air, will take place during July and August in city parks and districts and the little ones will be able to enjoy children’s theater in the cultural center.

The program also includes tourist activities and guided and dramatized visits to be enjoyed as a family, Morales explained. It is completed with the ‘Viva Lorca’ concert festival that will take place between July and September.