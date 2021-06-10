ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

Initial findings from Great Britain and India about the Corona mutant Delta are not encouraging. A virologist therefore appeals to use a “time window” in Austria.

Vienna – Virus mutations * have made the fight against Corona difficult. But they have by no means slowed him down. But they show how central vaccinations are in the pandemic. This is how a current Twitter thread by the Austrian virologist Andreas Bergthaler can be understood.

“Why B.1.617.2 (Delta) provides a weighty argument in favor of vaccination,” begins the virologist from the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine in Vienna. He refers to Great Britain, where the corona mutation called “Delta” (formerly B.1.617.2) according to the British health authority Public Health England (PHE) is now the dominant one.

Virologist on Corona mutant Delta in Austria: “Use the window”

In Austria, the delta mutation has only been found “sporadically”, Bergthaler tweeted. Current vaccination data with Biontech or Astrazeneca would show that these vaccines work against Delta. The problem: they probably don’t really do that after the first dose.

The virologist Bergthaler therefore considers a high degree of immunization to be the best remedy against corona mutants – and he sees a “head start” for Austria (he tweeted the word in quotation marks) that the country currently has over Great Britain. The amount is one to two months. “We should use this window with vaccinations,” appeals Bergthaler on Twitter.

Corona mutant Delta: Lauterbach worried about PHE assessment

Current studies on the delta variant support Bergthaler’s view. The mutation B.1.1.7, which was initially discovered in Great Britain, is known as the alpha variant; it is now also dominant in Germany. Delta was first detected in India.

According to preliminary findings from the PHE, it could lead to more severe Covid-19 diseases more frequently. But there is already clearer evidence that it is probably much more contagious than Alpha. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach had spoken of “bad news” with regard to these reports.

A preprint study, in which the National Center for Disease Control in New Delhi participated, assumes that the transferability of the delta variant is 50 percent higher than that of the alpha variant. So you can cause very quick outbreaks – which also infected people who have been vaccinated.

Second vaccination apparently central in the fight against corona mutants

Because, according to the study, incomplete vaccinations do not help against the spread of the delta. Vaccinations against the mutant are likely to work, but less efficiently than against other variants. According to the PHE, the vaccination protection should be significantly better after the second dose than after just one dose.

“Vaccinations and especially the second vaccination are essential for protection against the virus mutants,” tweeted the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, Carsten Watzl, on the subject. “Beta and Delta are only then neutralized, as otherwise both can escape the immune response.”

According to the Indian study, it is still unclear whether the delta variant leads to a higher death rate. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the delta variant has so far played a subordinate role in Germany. (frs with material from dpa)