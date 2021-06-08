ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

The vaccine from CureVac AG is still excluded from the corona immunization of the population. The approval of the German vaccine is not yet in sight.

Tübingen – Almost since the beginning of the pandemic, the potential vaccine from Curevac has been one of the vaccines that have been promised to effectively combat corona. However, it will be a while before the finished product developed by the Swabian pharmaceutical company finds its way into German organisms: The approval of the costly product planned for the second quarter of the year has not yet been obtained.

Particularly in Germany, high hopes rested on the vaccine from the Tübingen company *: Initially, 300 million euros – plus a further financial injection of 250 million euros – the federal government invested in Curevac to promote the immunization of the local population. The money was used to develop an mRNA vaccine that is said to be even more efficient in terms of dosage than corona vaccines from competitors such as Biontech or Moderna.

Curevac slowed down due to “complications” – approval still in the third quarter?

But the release is a long time coming: Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Health Manfred Lucha (Greens) stated that the Curevac procedure would be further delayed and spoke of “complications” in the clinical study. At the end of the day it was said that the vaccine from the Tübingen-based company should receive the green light in June 2021. In the meantime, approval for May has even been targeted.

The Green politician quoted the dpa Jens Spahn *. In the conference of health ministers, the Union politician announced that “given the current situation, we can unfortunately only realistically expect in August that the Curevac vaccine can be applied or will be approved”.

Corona funds from Curevac on hold – delay due to shortage of test persons

Previously, the portal had Business Insider reports that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would expect a delayed approval of the vaccine by CureVac AG. Spahn also clarified the reason at the conference – there would not yet be enough participants for the required study. It can therefore not be said that the anti-corona drug will be prematurely ready for the market – after all, volunteers from the Tübingen University Hospital received their first vaccination with Curevac in June 2020.

The Curevac vaccine should meanwhile also be used in vaccination centers and by doctors, as a failed prognosis by the federal government shows: 1.4 million doses by the end of June, 9.4 million by the end of September and in the last quarter (October to December) a total of 28.9 million.

Meanwhile, the number of infections is still on the decline, two regions in Germany are already considered "Corona-free". Also in our news ticker: pharmacies will soon be issuing digital vaccination certificates.