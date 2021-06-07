Dubai (Etihad)

Smart Dubai has announced the completion of the first phase of the “Unified Register of Dubai Government Employees” project, which it launched in cooperation with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Electronic Security Center, through which it covered 24 Dubai government entities.

Through the project, which comes as part of the “Dubai Records” initiative launched in March last year, “Smart Dubai” seeks to provide an accurate and unified data record to manage and raise the quality of employee data, which contributes to planning and decision-making processes related to human resources at the level of Dubai government and entities. governmental. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Department, stressed the department’s keenness, in cooperation and coordination with government agencies in Dubai, particularly Smart Dubai, to upgrade the human resource in Dubai, prepare the necessary infrastructure, and issue laws, legislation and regulations that enhance The position of the human resources sector. He said: “Human resources are the cornerstone of the development process in the UAE, and from this standpoint, it is necessary to provide accurate information and data about them that enable officials to develop future plans and strategies, as statistical data is a tool for planning and guidance and plays a critical role in the growth of various sectors. He pointed out that the “Unified Register of Dubai Government Employees”, which was the result of cooperation between the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and “Smart Dubai”, is one of the important initiatives that will have positive effects on human resources in Dubai. He added: “This register, which Smart Dubai has completed in its first phase, aims to manage and monitor employee data within a unified framework, contribute to planning processes, and make decisions related to human resources at the level of Dubai government and government agencies.”

For his part, Younis Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, CEO of the Dubai Data Corporation, stressed that the Dubai government is moving confidently and steadily towards comprehensive digital transformation, which is based on the vision of the wise leadership in building a digital government based on the adoption and employment of the latest technologies. In formulating solutions that ensure the government’s efficiency and the best use of its human resources, to achieve the highest rates of key performance indicators in all areas.

Latest data science

The “Unified Register of Dubai Government Employees” seeks to employ the latest data science and the enormous capabilities it provides, as it will become the official and only source at the emirate level with regard to government employee data, and will support government agencies in Dubai to achieve the highest rates in key performance indicators, and will also help in supervising On any projects that are established to meet the needs of government employees, and to upgrade them through the privileges granted to them.