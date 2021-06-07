Smart Dubai has announced the completion of the first phase of the “Unified Register of Dubai Government Employees” project, which it launched in cooperation with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Electronic Security Center, through which it covered 24 Dubai government entities with the aim of enabling the Dubai government to optimally invest in its resources human resources, and developing competencies to meet the needs and aspirations of the smart city by finding a reliable source for government employee data, inventorying and categorizing them, and ensuring their accuracy and quality.

Through the project, which comes as part of the “Dubai Records” initiative launched in March last year, Smart Dubai seeks to provide an accurate and unified data record to manage and raise the quality of employee data, in a way that contributes to planning and decision-making processes related to human resources at the level of Dubai government and government agencies and responding to the implementation of policies The emirate towards comprehensive intelligent transformation.

Abdullah Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said that the register aims to manage and monitor employee data within a unified framework and contribute to planning and decision-making processes related to human resources at the level of Dubai government and government agencies. For his part, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, Executive Director of the Dubai Data Corporation Younis Al Nasser said: “So far, Smart Dubai, with its strategic partners, has completed 40% of the second phase of the project, through which it will add 30 other government entities to the list of participating entities’ records, while it will enter more From 130 parties to the project by the end of the fourth and final phase.



