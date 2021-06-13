Companies Tikkurila’s CEO Elisa Markula leaves the company

Elisa Markula is said to be the CEO of another company in a different industry.

Tikkurilan managing director Elisa Markula leave the paint company. Markula has announced its decision to the company’s Board of Directors when PPG Industries’ public tender offer for all Tikkurila shares was completed.

Markula will move to a different industry as the CEO of another company, according to Tikkurila’s press release. He has been Tikkurila’s President and CEO since 2018.

Markula however, will continue to work for Tikkurila for the time being. According to the company, the date of termination of employment will be announced separately.

“I thank Elisa for her very successful work in the management of Tikkurila in recent years. Under his leadership, Tikkurila has resolutely implemented a strategic action plan to seek efficiency and growth. We appreciate his strong leadership and investment in the company, ”said Tikkurila’s Chairman of the Board Jari Paasikivi in the bulletin.

PPG: n wholly owned subsidiary PPG Finland Oy, owns 97.1 percent of all Tikkurila shares and votes.

PPG Finland Oy’s right and obligation to redeem Tikkurila’s minority shares will be registered in the Trade Register on Monday, June 14, 2021. At the same time, the term of office of the conditionally elected Board of Directors at Tikkurila’s Annual General Meeting in June 2021 will begin.