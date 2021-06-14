Companies The construction trade accelerated, and Kesko issues a positive earnings warning

Kesko is once again improving its guidance on this year’s comparable operating profit.

Trading company Kesko is raising its earnings guidance and estimates comparable operating profit to be EUR 650–750 million this year.

According to Kesko, the positive earnings warning is due to better-than-expected sales growth and earnings development, especially in the construction and building services trade. The outlook for the rest of the year in these areas is also better than before.

Last year, the comparable operating profit compared to Kesko’s guidelines was EUR 554 million.

The transaction is better than expected for both consumer customers and companies, Kesko says in its stock exchange release. The general rise in prices also contributes to the better development of trade.

Construction in addition, according to Kesko, the outlook for the grocery and car trade towards the end of the year is more positive than previously estimated.

In its previous estimate, the company expected this year’s comparable operating profit to be EUR 570–670 million.

The range in the instructions is large. According to Kesko, the reason is that it is currently difficult to predict the development of the availability of goods, consumption and inflation, as well as the duration of the pandemic.