Companies Pharmaceutical giant Bayer makes a large investment in Turku: The company will build a new plant for EUR 250 million – “the investment is significant for Finland”

At the same time, Bayer is modernizing its contraceptive plant in Turku.

German pharmaceutical manufacturer Bayer says that it will build a new pharmaceutical plant in Turku and at the same time modernize its existing production plant in Turku.

The value of the total investment is EUR 250 million, the company says in its press release. Bayer has a large contraceptive factory in Turku. The new production plant will be completed by 2025.

“This investment is significant for both Bayer and Finland. It secures long-term production, which is a prerequisite for meeting Bayer’s global sustainability goals, ”says Bayer Nordic’s CEO Miriam Holstein in the bulletin.

Bayer’s global goal is to provide one hundred million women in developing countries with access to modern contraception by 2030.

Turku the new plant will be one of the most modern pharmaceutical plants, according to Bayer. There is extensive use of automation and robotics. The plant will be built in an existing building in the western part of Turku in Artukainen.

Director of the Turku production plant Jennifer Hunt says the new production facility will use digital data visualization and robotics, as well as other state – of – the – art technology. According to him, the plant’s floor plan is designed to optimize both material and personnel flows, which will improve the plant’s efficiency.

Bayer currently employs more than a thousand people in Finland. Last year, the company hired almost 150 new employees in Finland.

“With the growing demand, we will need a highly skilled workforce in the years to come,” says Holstein.

Turku city ​​vitality director Niko Kyynäräinen describes Bayer’s investment as significant in the Turku area.

“It significantly supports Turku’s growing pharmaceutical and diagnostic cluster and the entire health cluster,” Kyynäräinen tells HS.

Cynic estimates that the investment is also significant in terms of employment.

“The investment will generate new innovation and research and development in the future. The growth of Turku’s other pharmaceutical and diagnostics cluster will certainly accelerate thanks to the investment. ”

Bayerin Last year, the Turku plant was the third largest of the company’s 26 pharmaceutical plants. The production plant was established in the 1960s.

The hormone coils developed in Turku have been Finland’s largest export product for the pharmaceutical industry for more than ten years. They are exported to 130 countries.

In addition to the hormone coil, a contraceptive implant is being developed and manufactured at the Turku plant.

Bayerin The investment announcement came just a couple of days after the Confederation of Finnish Industries’ (EK) investment inquiry anticipated a major wave of investment in Finland.

EK said on Tuesday that fixed investment in industry is rising to an all-time high this year, to 5.2 billion euros.

Growth from last year would thus be as much as 19 per cent, even though last year’s investments were estimated by industrial companies to be 5.5 per cent higher than in 2019.