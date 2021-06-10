Companies “In the capital of prevention” in Turku, we are happy about the drug giant’s investment decision: “It is a really tough thing for both southwestern Finland and the whole country”

The University of Turku’s expanded technical education also generates manpower for the pharmaceutical company.

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer announced on Thursday that it would build a new pharmaceutical plant in Turku. At the same time, the company is modernizing its current Turku production plant. The company plans to use EUR 250 million for the investment.

Turku is pleased with the investment. It is believed to lift the economy into a new boom.

“The investment has an insane revitalizing significance. Now it seems that Southwest Finland is the engine of growth after the collapse caused by the corona epidemic, ”CEO of the Turku Chamber of Commerce Kaisa Leiwo forecast.

Vice Rector Mika Hannula The University of Turku emphasizes the long-term effects of the investment decision on the region. The new production plant is scheduled for completion in 2025.

“The effects of the investment are a really tough thing for both southwestern Finland and the whole country. It means both tax revenue and a lot of cooperation with other companies and research institutes, ”says Hannula.

Bayer is one of Finland’s most significant taxpayers. Over the past decade, the company has paid more than one billion euros in corporate taxes to Finland.

In the second year, the company paid corporate taxes of EUR 141 million. The majority of taxes, ie approximately EUR 131 million, were paid by Bayer Nordic SE in Espoo. Bayer Turku’s taxes accounted for approximately EUR 10 million.

Kaisa Leiwo equates the investment published on Thursday with the investments made by Meyer at the Turku shipyard.

Meyer has invested approximately EUR 300 million in the Turku shipyard. Now Bayer is rising to the same level, as the company announced last year an investment of EUR 35 million in the modernization of its premises.

The employment effects of the new pharmaceutical plant will be seen later. Leiwo does not believe that the new plant will employ huge numbers of Turku residents, as it is largely automated.

“Even an automated factory needs workers,” Leiwo recalls.

Bayer employs about a thousand people in its Turku and Espoo offices.

The new production facility is scheduled for manufacturing by 2025.

Bayer CEO of Nordic Miriam Holstein said in a company press release that Turku was selected as an investment destination because, in Bayer’s words, it is the “capital of prevention” with the necessary technology and production expertise.

Bayer’s Turku plant has manufactured and developed long-acting contraceptives, such as hormone coils.

Health technology is one of the top three industries in Southwest Finland alongside the shipbuilding industry and the automotive industry. Alongside the automotive industry, the battery industry has also gradually grown, for example in Salo.

“We may be very happy that all three of our outriggers have done well during the Korona period. It has been awkward for Meyer Shipyard, but no cancellations have been made to the yard due to the corona pandemic, ”says Leiwo.

The effects of the corona pandemic on Bayer’s operations have been moderate. Last year, the company had more than 100 new employees on a permanent basis in Turku and Espoo.

Turku the university is also supporting the development of health technology. In the spring, the university and Bayer signed a partnership agreement aimed at deepening and expanding collaboration in the university’s research and education areas, such as life sciences, drug development, production technology and health technology.

Mika Hannula says that the purpose of the cooperation is to get a lot of skilled higher education people to the area. Cooperation is not just about training employees.

“A high-tech company like Bayer also needs the latest research expertise and knowledge in the field,” Hannula continues.

Chamber of Commerce Leiwo emphasizes that co-operation between education, the public sector and companies is now working effectively in the Turku region.

At the University of Turku, for example, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and materials engineering has been added to the needs of the shipyard, among other things. On Thursday, 11 donation professorships for technical training were announced.

The university’s expanded technical education also meets the needs of the pharmaceutical company.

“There are new themes in technology training, such as production automation, which type of expertise Bayer needs a lot of,” Hannula emphasizes.