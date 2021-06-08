The objects found on monday by the oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño, which is scouring the coast of Tenerife in search of the girls Anna and Olivia, belong to the father of the minors, Tomás Gimeno, who disappeared with them on April 27, according to sources close to the investigation have informed Efe.

Specifically, a compressed air bottle and one Duvet cover, what will be transferred to the Criminalistics Service of the Civil Guard in Madrid to analyze them. Both objects were found at 1,000 meters deep in the waters of Tenerife, as confirmed this Tuesday in Murcia by the general director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez.

The ship’s activity is extended

Given these findings, the oceanographic vessel, which ended its tracking work today, it will continue at least until next Monday the 14th “in case any more clues could be found that would shed clues about the whereabouts of the girls”. This boat, which has a Dream and a underwater robot, works uninterruptedly, both day and night, and, since he joined the search for the girls and their father, has carried out a search on an area of ​​about ten square miles (34 km2).

The area chosen to carry out the search at sea was agreed upon by the Ángeles Alvariño crew and by the Civil Guard as of geopositioning of Tomás Gimeno’s mobile the night of April 27, when went to sea twice. In both, he set sail alone, without the company of his daughters, and was seen carrying several suitcases and bags that he had brought in his car.

The investigation is subject to summary secrecy and has included various records on the farm of Tomás Gimeno, located in Igueste de Candelaria, the last times counting on the support of a canine unit displaced from Madrid.