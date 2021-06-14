Still limps, the commercial vehicle market, which in May, with 17,750 units registered, recorded a decrease of 0.4% compared to the same month of 2019 (unreliable due to the crisis caused by the pandemic, and therefore useless, the comparison with 2020). The first five months of 2021, according to estimates from Unrae Studies and Statistics Center, photograph a very modest growth: + 1.6%, with 80,756 sold compared to 79,509 of the cumulative January-May 2019.

Cars can lead the recovery: but incentives are needed

Data that is not surprising at all Michele Crisci: “It is not surprising that the commercial vehicle market ran aground in May, when the contribution of vehicles ordered with the incentives introduced with the 2021 Budget Law ended. As stated several times – stated in a note the president of Unrae, theassociation of foreign car manufacturers – thanks to the support of the Ecobonus Fund it was possible to accelerate the renewal of a fleet which at the end of 2020 had an average age of 12 and a half years and still had 46% of vehicles before Euro 4, with the registration of latest vehicles generation that have generated positive effects on emissions, road safety and for the state coffers. Even in the field of city freight transport it is not possible to speak of ecological transition without the political choices being directed in this sense. There is no more time to waste, the refinancing of the Ecobonus is urgent, with incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles without scrapping and for other power supplies only in the face of scrapping “.